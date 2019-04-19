I am a former parent of children in the Stephenville ISD and I proudly put my support behind candidate Phyllis Stewart for school board.

Phyllis is a successful business owner in Stephenville. She is hardworking, honest, kind and of good moral character.

Her years as a business owner give her much expertise in handling finances and balancing a budget which is valuable knowledge to have as a board member since many of their decisions involve finances.

Being a former mother of children in Stephenville schools, Phyllis has first-hand knowledge and understanding of our student’ needs and challenges and a desire for them to get a quality education.

We need a conservative voice to give balance on the SISD board.

I encourage you to vote for Phyllis Stewart.

Mary Trammell,

Stephenville