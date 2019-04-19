Ann Calahan has provided positive leadership to the Stephenville School Board and deserves to be re-elected to another term.

During Ann’s time on the board, the district has achieved notable accomplishments. A few of the most recent ones include:

• Eight years of superior ratings by the state for fiscal responsibility

• Current district champions in UIL Academic competition

• Recognition by the League of Innovative Schools – one of only two districts in Texas to achieve this honor

• Participation by faculty and administrators in the iChampions workshop – a commitment to utilizing technology in the teaching and learning process

• Current finalist in the HEB Schools of Excellence Award (keep your fingers crossed for the announcement of the statewide winner coming soon)

Ann’s decisions on the school board will be governed by a single principle: Doing what’s best for the students and community.

I will vote for Ann Calahan in the school board election on May 4, and I invite the support of all who want to see Stephenville schools continue to accomplish great things.

Bill Larmer,

Stephenville