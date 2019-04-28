You know something’s wrong when people stop trying to sneak across the U.S.-Mexico border and instead voluntarily surrender to the border patrol. You know something’s wrong when not just a few thousand try to cross each month but nearly one hundred thousand.

When I look at the stunned faces of children biding their time at the border or in detention facilities, all I can think is this: I’ve seen this before.

In Burundi, where tribal conflict between Hutus and Tutsis still rages, I rose from deputy prosecutor of the Republic to judge of the High Court of the capital city, Bujumbura. Being a judge who is Tutsi in a Hutu-controlled nation is an extremely dangerous position to hold, yet I carried out my responsibilities faithfully.

One day, citing threats to my life, the government police came to my house. They seemed friendly and acted professionally, claiming they would protect me from harm, but their true purpose soon became clear.

They had been given special orders to kill me, but to do so slowly so they would not be blamed for it. I was not allowed to communicate with anyone or go outside. They forbade me from eating. After kidnapping and torturing me, they left me for dead.

Having done nothing wrong, I endured brutal treatment at the hands of my own corrupt government. Nevertheless, I am one of the lucky ones because I survived.

In 2012, thanks to the UN Refugee Agency, I was granted the opportunity to resettle in America where I could live in peace and safety. Without this merciful act, I probably would not be alive today. Texas is now my home, and there is no fear of being kidnapped or killed for a tribal identity that I was born into.

What do asylum seekers like me really want? Above all, asylum seekers want to stay alive. For many, the next breath they take may be their last, and it is our responsibility as Americans to help them when we can. Unfortunately, it's become apparent that we cannot help them the way we should because our current system is broken.

For years now, America has operated from an outdated paradigm on border control. That is, that those who swarm our borders are either undeserving economic migrants or criminals.

If only that paradigm were true.

In 2019, our mistake is finally catching up to us. The current crisis at the border, in which hundreds of thousands of families seeking asylum have nowhere else to go, can be traced to two factors: a home country that cannot keep them safe and a host country that will not take them in.

The tragedy is that America has the resources and Americans have the heart to help, but we mistakenly tried to buttress security at the border while ignoring the much bigger humanitarian emergency. Instead of preparing for asylum seekers, we prepared for criminals. When asylum seekers arrived, we reflexively treated them like criminals by throwing them into detention centers indefinitely, going so far as to separate children from their parents as an extreme deterrent.

No one deserves to be treated this way, especially after the trauma and hardship many asylum seekers have already endured. It’s time to admit that we made a mistake. Instead of digging in, we must change course.

The last hope for asylum seekers is to leave their country and find a place where they can live in safety. This was my only option in Burundi, and this the only option for those arriving at our border.

I hope my fellow Americans will recognize this great need at our border and join me in saying: We’ve seen this before, now let’s do something about it.

A refugee program assistant at Interfaith Action of Central Texas, Nizigiyimana is a former refugee from Burundi and a board member for Refugee Services of Texas. He lives in Austin.