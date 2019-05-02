Whitley and his voter list

have been costly mistake

Gov. Abbott's arrogant political hack, David Whitley, has cost Texans almost a million dollars. After Gov. Abbott appointed Whitley as secretary of state, Whitley promptly threw his state office into publicly salacious, political sludge with a list that allegedly included non-citizens who were on voter rolls.



Whitley's list was wrong.



Faced with lawsuits over his inept, bumbling efforts regarding "the list," Whitley is offering a lawsuit settlement of almost $500,000 while drawing a salary Gov. Abbot increased to almost $200,000.



Whitley not only proved he is incompetent but also the quintessential political hack who could care less about burying taxpayers with costs associated with his conceited personal agenda.



And Gov. Abbott is standing by his million dollar mistake.



Lee Carlin, Austin

HB 4416 restricts

voice of the voters

Voter choice is under attack in Austin.



House Bill 4416 wants to offer fewer choices on their ballots. Our elected officials want to keep us from voting for whom we really want to speak on our behalf. We as Texans are proud of our independence, but this bill is an insult to the very thing we hold so dear: our voices.



Texas already has some of the most restrictive ballot laws in the country. This bill seeks to double those already high requirements and make it even harder for Texans to rise and speak up. Voters should be able to choose for themselves who they want in elected office. I’m calling on all Texans to contact their elected representatives in Austin and ask them to oppose HB 4416.



Don't let them take away your voice. Don't let them drown you out.





Anna-Maria Clardy Swiatek, Georgetown

HB 1139 would implementthe death penalty fairly I am writing to commend Representative Senfronia Thompson for introducing House Bill 1139 this legislative session.In 2017 and 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declared Texas’ death penalty laws for (determining) intellectual disability unconstitutional because they do not sufficiently protect people with intellectual disabilities from being sentenced to death. Texas has not updated them. Not only is this unethical, it is absurd given that Texas accounts for more than one-third of U.S. executions.HB 1139 proposes a uniform and constitutional procedure for Texas courts to determine whether a defendant is intellectually disabled. As long as Texas has the death penalty, it should be implemented fairly. HB 1139 helps us do that.Susannah Parkin, Austin

Calling it Pennybacker

is a bridge too far

I don’t have anything against Percy Pennybacker Jr., but I’m tired of the nonsense.

When the Loop 360 Bridge was built that was exactly what it was called, the Loop 360 Bridge. Nobody tried to call it the Pennybacker Bridge until recently.

I was born here. I have spent approximately 90% of my 54 years living in Austin and have lived here continuously since 1976. I don’t know a single native Austinite who refers to the bridge on Loop 360 as the Pennybacker Bridge.

Why the push to glorify Percy V. Pennybacker Jr.? I’m sure he was a great man, pioneering welding for heavy bridges and whatnot, but trying to force everybody to call it the Pennybacker Bridge is annoying, confusing, misleading, and downright disingenuous. Mr. Pennybacker had no hand in designing our bridge.

Philip Bowden, Austin

Away from miseries,toward city of lights Theirs is a journey towards a bright sun and away from all the miseries of poverty, crime and murder they left behind. They are taking this journey where they hope to find dreams that never end. They want to transcend borders where miracles can happen and to hear words that can give birth to a new life. They want to be a force of generosity, work ethic and goodwill. They want to be one with as yet an unnamed city of lights. The name of the city could be Hope or it could be Freedom. Perhaps it is both. Perhaps it is one and the same. Is this city of lights yours?Randy Broussard, Belton