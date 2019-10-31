It’s wrong that our state leaders only care about entities governed by their party. The role of a leader is to support the communities they represent, set a good example and use resources to help where needed. We see a continuous beating up of the city of Austin by the governor, members of the Texas House, and most recently, the speaker of the House. In the Legislature, we should work together to support all Texans regardless of local political persuasion.

While city leaders are trying to do what’s right, the governor has threatened the City of Austin instead of offering support in what we all know is a complex and difficult situation: solving homelessness. The homeless population didn’t materialize as a result of changes to city ordinances. They were here before, hidden in green spaces, behind stores and gas stations, and in flood plains and greenbelts. A true leader would partner with the city to allocate resources, not strip away services and lay blame.

The speaker, in his recently released taped conversation that led to the end of his legislative career, bashed cities and counties but later said he wasn’t talking about small and rural cities, just those urban cities (read: Austin) that have run amok (read: run by Democrats). Though he was able to keep focus on school finance reform this session, his true feelings came to light and stained the reputation of public officials. We aren’t all the same. Most of us truly care about the citizens of Texas.

We know Austin isn’t without its problems. Austin has terrible traffic and congestion because it’s such a popular place that we can’t keep up with infrastructure needs. People want to spend time in central Austin, to walk around or play in the lake, to visit the central library or the many parks and local restaurants. Perhaps this congestion and traffic will lead to more people finding alternatives such as transit, carpooling, remote work or flexible schedules. Change isn’t easy, but too often we focus on the negative.

How many Texas cities can boast of a university that has more than 1,000 patents? Austin can, thanks to the University of Texas. What U.S. city is a breeding ground for startup companies? Austin was ranked the No. 1 best city for startups in 2019 by Inc. magazine. Where are we seeing breakthrough research on cancer detection and treatment? UT Austin has received numerous grants for work on things like the MassSpec pen, which can detect cancer cells in seconds. Where can you get the best breakfast tacos? Austin! (To my friends in San Antonio, we can debate this later.)

What about public education in Austin? I contend that those people who are quick to criticize probably haven’t set foot in a public school recently. Are critics aware of the programs offered by the Austin Independent School District? If there are problems, are critics placing blame or are they volunteering their time as mentors? State leaders helped us push more money to public schools this year, then they tied our hands for future years by not allowing an annual increase in funding that grows with the state’s inflation rate, by capping the revenue school districts can collect and by not specifying a means for the state to maintain its share of funding.

During this recent legislative session, many representatives told me they didn’t like Austin and would vote against the city any chance they got. This isn’t how a leader should behave. We must support our citizens, cities and counties. Let’s debate policy ideas based on merit, not on where they come from.

Goodwin is the Texas representative for House District 47, which includes western and far south Travis County.