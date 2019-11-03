Cancer institute doing

good work for all

Re: Oct. 19 commentary, “Don’t vote for Prop 6. Texas needs a better plan for health needs.”

The commentary by Martha Spinks makes a faulty argument that funding the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas isn’t in the state’s best interest.

Certainly lawmakers should advance public health policies that seek new medical treatments and make them accessible to all Texans. As a major source of public funding for cancer research, the institute positions Texas to rival the biomedical hubs in Massachusetts and California, spurring innovation that saves lives while generating billions in economic activity for Texas.

Yes, the institute awards some grants to for-profit institutions, including Houston-based Salarius Pharmaceuticals, where I serve as chief executive officer. Without the institute, our company would likely not exist, nor would the experimental treatment we are developing for Ewing sarcoma, a deadly and rare pediatric bone cancer.

This institute should be cherished, not tarnished. It’s government at its best.

David Arthur, Salarius Pharmaceuticals chief executive officer, Houston

Heat report raises

disturbing information

Re: Oct. 28 article, “Heat rising.”

Thanks for the outstanding report. It is ironic that the state that prides itself for renewable electricity generation has one of the highest deaths per year due to rising heat in the past two decades. It is taking a toll on outdoor workers and vulnerable people, including those who are elderly or poor.

It is disturbing to learn that the 2019 Legislature had bills introduced that could have increased understanding of economic and public health related effects of climate change and preparation for state agencies, but not one bill received committee hearing or a vote.

Gov. Greg Abbott should listen to scientists and lawmakers from both parties, put partisanship aside, accept the facts on climate change and improve quality of life for Texans. Concerned organizations can come together and work with the cities, counties and the state to increase adaptive capacity of communities and demand bold policy changes to address continually rising temperatures.

Kalpana Sutaria, Austin

Appreciation for tale

about late local legend

Re: Oct. 27 article, “Austin’s Nash Hernández Orchestra celebrates a swingin’ 70 years.”

One more time, this Saldaña clan's favorite writer/storyteller Michael Barnes, with assistance of the Hernandez familia, came up with a ganado (winner), sounding off as to how great “El Maestro” Ignacio “Nash” Hernandez was in his marvelous years, musically speaking.

Due to Nash's exposure to the "big band sound“ as he played near and far, his trumpet really had that sound while entertaining with his talented orchestra.

Ignacio "Nash" Hernandez is gone, but he'll never be forgotten. What great memories!

Moses P. Saldaña Sr., Austin

Lingering questions for

senators on Trump

For several months, I have written my senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, with the same questions.

How can you continue to support this president? Donald Trump has not divested himself of his businesses and is making money off this sacred office, in defiance of the emoluments clause of the Constitution. He is not protecting our elections from foreign interference. He is not actively protecting our environment. His moral standards are non-existent. Now it appears he has withheld congressionally approved money to Ukraine in its fight against Russia in an effort to get help for his 2020 campaign.

How could anyone support this man and look in the mirror each day with pride? Have you no guts? What do you say to your children? As Juror 11 asked in the movie “12 Angry Men,” “What kind of a man are you?”

I have not gotten a response.

Susan Sneller, Austin