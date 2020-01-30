I was pleased to read on the front page of the Jan. 16 edition of the Smithville Times that Bastrop County commissioners are taking steps toward curtailing illegal dumping. It's a stance that Smithville city leaders should follow, especially concerning the river access point under the Texas 95/Loop 230 bridge.

Readers of archival editions of this newspaper and those perusing socially online are no doubt tired of hearing this same old rant, of how the city has neglected the only proper river access point between Bastrop and La Grange. But as seen from those two municipalities, it doesn't appear that difficult to create and maintain a manicured, accessible, lighted and clean boat ramp and access area.

Unfortunately, some Smithville elected officials would rather build a new park at the end of Main Street for pedestrian river access than to concentrate on the existing ramp area. The neglect has been obvious for decades, with the last real help coming from TxDOT when it replaced the bridge and gifted the city with a new ramp to replace the dilapidated, dangerous existing one.

My complaint for the past year has been the creation of a public dumping opportunity with the placement of a city dumpster at the boat ramp area, which has been abused by local and area residents who take it as an invitation to dispose of household and construction waste. Signs posted to the dumpster warn of video cameras in action to catch scofflaws, but unless they are aerial drones high in the sky and out of sight, none seem to exist. The garbage, however, remains.

It's the typical story of a fence with a hole in it. When the dog finds it, it will exploit it until the hole is fixed. The dumpster it the city's hole, and officials are stubborn to correct their error.

Dumping has not been a historical issue at the boat ramp area, as some city council members have written. Trash, yes and always, unfortunately. But I have been utilizing the ramp area for over 20 years and have never witnessed the rampant dumping of bags of refuse that the city has allowed to spring up. The city is misguided in its efforts.

I understand that the city has other major areas of failing infrastructure to worry with, and a bank account that won't allow for much else other than grant applications and pleas for government assistance. But having a discussion over a cup of coffee won't change the fact that the city has allowed a major artery for illegal dumping by a pristine environmental asset. It's an easy fix: remove the dumpster.

If I were a river paddler and was considering stopping for the night and spending tourism dollars in Smithville, I'd keep on rowing once I saw the sorry state that the boat ramp area is perpetually in. If this is how they treat the greatest environmental feature in town, one would wonder how the streets, sidewalks and other public amenities fare.

Another asset, always squandered.

Thank you,

Erik McCowan

Rosanky