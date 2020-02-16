A friend of mine commented recently that “Washington DC’s hair is always on fire,” but during the week of Jan. 6-10, if you were the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, it appeared as though the fire might be burning somewhat hotter than usual.

Among his many other responsibilities that week, Texas District 13 Rep. Mac Thornberry, the aforementioned ranking Republican, was dealing with, among other things no doubt vital to our national security, various aspects of a proposed war-powers resolution, transference of Articles of Impeachment from the House to the Senate, and some well-publicized, high-priority Iranian incidents.

All this was, of course, in addition to the everyday, sometimes hectic, congressional business that includes committee and subcommittee meetings, votes that may not make it into the media cycles, briefings, meetings and more.

So, as an educator at Amarillo College teaching U.S. Government & Politics, I had no illusions about being received personally by Mr. Thornberry during my January visit to our nation’s capital. But since I wanted to lay some groundwork for obtaining his input regarding a course redesign and a 9/11 case study we are presently working on at the college, I contacted his office.

To my great surprise, I was not only welcomed by his staff, I was treated to about 30 minutes of Mr. Thornberry’s personal attention – all simply because I was there on behalf of Amarillo College.

Again, it cannot be emphasized enough just how busy that week was for anyone working within the national and international security landscape, not including all of the domestic political issues taking place. Yet by his actions, our soon-to-retire U.S. Representative demonstrated that his constituents’ interests are vital, too.

The opportunity to include Congressman Thornberry in our course redesign has proven to be a vital component because it adds layers of relevancy, urgency, and a local voice to the course about national government. This is what representation looks like not as an ideal, but as a reality. Between national security briefings and meetings with other individuals of high federal responsibility, our congressman had many reasons to lower our course redesign on his list of priorities. However, he found time for his student constituents at Amarillo College.

As I left the office that afternoon, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of pride and nostalgia in the leadership that we’ve had in Washington, D.C. the past quarter of a century. Our congressman has been a voice of reason in times of often great tumultuous partisanship. He honored our college with his time during that busy week in January, and I believe this district is going to miss his clear-minded policymaking, as well as the measure of his character.

Aaron Faver is an instructor of social sciences at Amarillo College.