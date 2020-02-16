“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” A.A. Milne

As it turned out, he was my only uncle, and I was his only nephew. My dad had two sisters, and my mom’s only sibling was her younger brother, John, who wasn’t really that much older than me. When he was younger, he led the kind of life I thought I might like to lead one day. He did cool things like trained in the martial arts and lived in cool places like Huntington Beach, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

He loved fast cars, and the Mustang he drove when I was just a wee lad forever imprinted itself on my mind and is the primary reason I drive one today. He was an accomplished pool player and was one of the most unflappable people I’ve ever known. I don’t know if I ever saw him mad.

If there was one person I wanted to be like, it was my Uncle John, easily the coolest relative in the orbit of my extended family.

John would pop in and out of my life, coming to visit our family or sometimes moving nearby. He became a respiratory therapist and worked in health care for years. I always looked forward to seeing him because there would be tales of adventure that only he could tell involving people that it seemed only he could know.

Eventually, there were times I would visit him. Around my 19th birthday, we went to a party in an obscure corner of Northwest Arkansas, billed as the Labor Day hoedown. Hundreds of people, live music, and lots of keg beer.

Then someone came over the public address system and warned everyone that because we were in the middle of a dry county, law enforcement was on the way to break things up. Without going into too many details, let’s just say it was all downhill from there.

I laid low while John provided medical assistance to an injured partygoer. We got home about 4 a.m. with neither of us arrested. I was convinced John could do anything. I considered him indestructible.

Then came that day 20 or so years ago that he called and told me he had cancer. The only other thing I remember about that conversation was his remark about radiation treatment: “It’s like sticking your head in a microwave oven.”

The cancer attacked his jaw and his throat, and with treatments and stone-cold determination, he beat the disease more than once.

But it kept coming back. Many of you know this heartbreaking stanza of the story too well. Sometimes, the cancer only takes a brief sabbatical before returning with a vengeance. For the last 10 years, John has been a mighty warrior.

One of the highlights of my yearly trip to see family included spending time with him. The cancer had made him difficult to understand, but the more you were around him, the easier it became. He never lost patience in these conversational challenges. He would just repeat himself until I got it.

The last time I saw him was July when I had stopped to see my parents on the way to Kansas City for several of the classes I’m taking as a licensed local pastor. He lived next door to my parents, and he hadn’t been over much, but he came over on this occasion. After all, I was his only nephew.

I hadn’t had my Mustang very long and was telling him about it. He asked about the size of the engine, and I just shrugged my shoulders and said I had no idea. Still don’t, actually. He reached over and just slapped me atop my head. The message was clear: You can’t drive a Mustang and not know that kind of stuff.

I never knew that would be our last exchange. I learned later it took a lot of effort for him to come over that day, and it was because his only nephew was in town. His health took a serious turn for the worse in late December, and the physicians and others looking after him said those words no one ever really wants to hear: “All we can do is make you comfortable.”

Of course, that means you have time, you just don’t know how much. I checked on John too infrequently, knew he was resting and knew he was growing weaker. Then out of nowhere on a mid-January morning, I got a Facebook message from him that said in part, “Hey there, love you all. I will be sending you a longer message via email soon….I love you all so much.”

This past Monday, I noticed John “liked” a picture I had posted to my Facebook page that showed me enjoying a cigar during the Red Raiders’ basketball victory over Texas a little more than a week ago. So I knew he was hanging in there.

Then he passed away Thursday morning. He was 68 and, like so many others cancer has taken through the years, he was much too young to die.

The tears flow freely as I type this for two reasons: First, I don’t think I can put into words how much I will miss him. For all of us, there are those few people who have been “there” all your life. John was one of those people for me. That’s the bittersweet reality of grief and another reminder that time is precious.

Second, I know he is out of pain and no longer suffering. The last 10 or so years have been hard, but I draw comfort from my faith that John is healed and fully restored.

And one day, I know I will see him again, when he will probably slap me upside the head. Goodbye, John.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.