Stories remind us we are

among inspiring people

Re: Feb. 16 articles, “The collector’s vision,” “Giving City: UT student starts fund to help her classmates,” “Austinite has seen ‘Come From Away’ 53 times — because he’s in it (sort of),” and “Herman: Columbus makes safe landfall.”

I’ve been reading the Austin American Statesman every day for the past 11 years. Sunday’s edition was hands down the most inspiring and uplifting one I’ve ever read.

Yes, the news can be depressing; many have questioned why I even bother to read the paper. However, when you read about David Booth’s plans to open his home to share his world-renowned art collection with the community; University of Texas student Katherine Kilgerman starting a scholarship fund to help her peers who need assistance; Michael Barnes’ profile of Kevin Tuerff, who turned his 9/11 experience in to a Broadway play; and Ken Herman’s article on Ernie Columbus celebrating his 100th birthday by skydiving, you can’t help but smile.

These stories prove that we truly are surrounded by positive, inspirational people you’ll never forget.

Julia McCurley, Austin

Trump lays groundwork

to pardon Roger Stone

Trump has not learned a lesson from impeachment. He is continuing to lead his followers down his path of deceit and obstruction. What he has done with the Roger Stone case is an excellent example.

First he announced on Twitter that the Department of Justice sentencing recommendations were outrageous. So he plants the seeds that this is somehow wrong. Then, when he pardons Stone at some point down the road he will have already conditioned his devoted followers that what he is doing is right — to pardon Stone.

He won't pardon Stone right away but his comments, which have led to four prosecutors resigning, set the stage for a pardon. He is so manipulative and thinks we don't know what he is doing.

Richard Goodin, Lago Vista

A simple solution to

the student loan crisis

To anyone in politics,

I had a thought the other day and it is so obvious.

The solution to the student loan crisis: 0% interest on the current balance of any individual who has taken a loan for higher education from the federal government. Allow the people to pay what they owe and stop this robbery routine.

My generation, millennials and the Gen-X generations owe upwards of $1.5 trillion (and growing) in student loan costs. It’s a crisis, and all I see are (ideas) like forgiving all debt and over-the-moon promises when all that is needed is to remove the interest rate on what the current debtors owe. This would allow the debtors to pay off what is owed instead of having a static loan balance even with minimum payments each month.

Briggs Milburn, Georgetown

Medicaid takes back seat

in GOP funding priorities

Here we go again.

The Republicans pass a partisan, deficit-funded tax cut resulting in the U.S. budget deficit ballooning to over $1 trillion.

And while their 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act gave most Americans a tax cut, by a large margin it has benefited the richest Americans and corporations the most.

As expected, Trump and the Republicans are now seeking deep cuts to Medicaid. But if people would check their federal income tax receipt at nationalpriorities.org, they will see that more of the federal tax dollars they pay is used to pay the interest on the debt than goes to pay for Medicaid.

So it is clear to me what is important to Republicans: funding a program designed to meet the basic health needs of low-income Americans takes a back seat to meeting the basic avarice needs of high-income Americans. That’s not making America great again.

Edwin Greensage, Kerrville