There is a scene toward the end of a sweet 1981 movie called “Arthur” in which the main character, played by the late Dudley Moore, is sitting in a bar having too many drinks with another fellow who describes himself as “a drunk,” a term that has maintained its primary definition through the years.

During the course of the conversation, the down-on-his-luck fellow relates how little family he has. There is only a brother in New Jersey, it seems. Arthur, as melancholy as he is inebriated, is touched and as he leaves the bar, he says, “No one should be alone. It’s awful to be alone.”

Fast-forward several decades, and loneliness has reached the troubling status of American epidemic – legitimate public health crisis and pronounced threat to life expectancy rates. People are, by and large, lonelier than ever. The condition is not relegated to a specific demographic, although a 2018 study by AARP revealed that 35 percent of adults age 45 and older characterize themselves as lonely.

The downside, besides the obvious feelings of desperation and isolation, is its adverse impact on health. Studies suggest loneliness can take a toll similar to smoking 15 cigarettes per day. It has also been linked to a constellation of other problems, including increased rates in heart disease, stroke, diabetes and dementia.

All of this makes sense. People are created for community. They are relational and bloom because of positive social contact with others. To be clear, and with all due respect to the aforementioned Arthur, loneliness and alone are not the same thing.

As much as I enjoy the rhythm of routine in my day that calls for (mostly) positive interactions with others, I am equally enthusiastic about daily quiet time, a half-hour of prayer, devotion reading and reflection. These practices center me for the day – at least until I get out in morning traffic.

Being alone is typically a choice we make on our own. Loneliness is inflicted upon us. For people who have regular, meaningful relationships with others, consider yourself fortunate. Far too many have no such support in their lives.

Years ago, in my parental zeal to connect our children with the blessings of volunteerism, my son and I became Meals on Wheels volunteers. He had just turned 10, and the weekly commitment worked on a number of fronts. We spent most of an hour together in the car, him navigating and me getting lost, delivering meals once a week to clients.

We were always touched by the reception we got from clients. They were certainly happy to have a meal, but they were happier for the company, especially this young lad who could have reminded many of their grandson. In subsequent years, my daughter and I have delivered together, most recently over the Christmas break. These days, my wife is a volunteer.

I was always struck by the solitude and intense quiet at many of these homes. All of us hear people say from time to time how they wish to withdraw from society and become a hermit. I can’t imagine anything worse. There is a reason solitary confinement spawned such dread in the prison system – no human contact.

Oh, sure, aloneness is romanticized and might be enjoyable for a season, and there are those exceptions (see the entry under “Unabomber, The” for evidence). In most cases, though, one would more likely begin long conversations with inanimate objects, like Tom Hanks and his old friend, Wilson, in the movie “Castaway.”

But I digress. The Meals on Wheels cause will always be close to my heart for several reasons. It played a role in shaping my children into the servant leaders they are today. It is kingdom work, feeding the hungry – physically and relationally. Realizing you might be the only person someone sees all day is a serious responsibility.

It’s not just folks over age 45 feeling lonely these days. Another 2018 report indicated as many as 40 percent of people experience loneliness. The feelings were in some cases more prevalent among members of Gen Z (18- to 22-year-olds), Millennials (23- to 27-year-olds) and Gen X (38- to 51-year-olds). Low-income people and members of the LGBTQ community are especially susceptible to loneliness.

The digital world where people can have thousands of “friends” and “followers” may have its advantages, but it cannot replace the real thing. Technology is helpful, but it will not fill the vacuum created by a dearth of human relationships. Meaningful interactions translate to “extended conversations” and “quality time” in the physical presence of others.

Each of these has found itself on the endangered species list recently. Mobile phones and computers have made it possible to sail through an entire day without the inconvenience of talking to another person.

It should come as no surprise that loss can amplify these feelings. People who have suddenly lost a loved one, a job or prestige often retreat into what they view as the comfort of isolation. Soon, though, they are in a cocoon of loneliness, a situation that statistics indicate they do not discuss the situation with a health care professional.

The point today is to raise awareness around this issue. Odds are everyone knows someone who qualifies as lonely. Heck, they might be a loved one. In today’s busy world, it seems people have less time than ever to pay attention to others, but this is a matter addressed easily through random, simple acts of kindness.

All we have to do is notice and act.

The lonely are all around us – in obvious places such as assisted living centers and nursing homes. But also in not-so-obvious places like college classrooms and bustling workplaces.

Everyone can do something about this epidemic, and really, we all should, because one day it could be any of us finding out just how truly awful it is to be alone.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.