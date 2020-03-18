My window view has recently been replaced with the sight of a gray cubical barrier. Although I appreciate the added privacy, the muted palette does little to boost my mood.

During a recent late-afternoon shopping trip, I find myself sorting through an eclectic assortment of canvas prints. From Impressionism to Abstract, each painting exchanges glances with me like a stranger sizing up if he wants to be my friend. I pass by each with a pat of hand and a slight nod of appreciation for the artist.

Walking away, I step into the smell of iced lemon sugar cookies. Half expecting to follow a cookie trail, I turn in time to see an older woman with a bohemian vibe come around the corner with a single painting in both hands – the face of the painting rests against her fuzzy pom-pom sweater. Without her saying a word, I can tell she is happy. Gingerly placing the picture on the floor in front of her feet, she balances the small frame against her shins as she takes out her cellphone from the back pocket of her faded wide-leg jeans. Her side of the conversation is hard to ignore as she is the only person besides myself in the aisle.

“Found it!”

“Okay. Are you sure? I thought it was what you wanted?”

“Sure, ok. Bye. Love you, too.”

Her face turns as gloomy as my cubical wall as she shifts the painting from her legs to a stack of canvases. She glances at me like a stranger sizing me up, watching me take in the canvas she returned: splashes of yellow painted upon a bucket of sunflowers. For a moment, her eyes turn sad as she gives me a small smile - like one does when they wish my reaction were from someone else. I give her a broader smile in return, hoping to fill in some space of disappointment that I only partially understand. To my surprise, she returns a full grin that makes us both laugh in embarrassment. I cannot help but think in another time, in another place, perhaps she and I would have been friends.

Daylight slips away from me as I make my way to the register. The line is longer than the time I have to wait. Unable to drive at night, I become aware the sun will set before I can get safely home. I find myself taking the same path as the woman I exchanged smiles with earlier, now mirroring her disappointment as I return the canvas and leave the store.

The following day I sit in front of the dreary wall lingering in thoughts of yesterday. A colleague approaches and asks me what I am thinking. Iced lemon sugar cookies and sunflowers come to mind as my eyes turn sad, and I give him a small smile - like one does when they wish the outcome had been different. I tell him of the prior afternoon’s happening.

Twenty-four hours later, the colleague and I are in a car coming back from a meeting when he exits the highway and parks in front of a store. The same store where inside is a small canvas of splashes of yellow painted upon a bucket of sunflowers.

As I carry the painting to the register, it is as if my colleague and the bohemian woman also hold a side of the frame – they have added value well beyond the price of the piece – a brightness even brighter than the paint. Without me saying a word, I know I look happy.

This canvas has been found and put back twice… and found again for the last time. It was what I wanted; yet, it is only displayed on my wall because of the rejection of one and the kindness of another.

You never know how a moment of disappointment has the possibility of turning into a memory of beautiful gratitude. Gratitude for sharing a genuine smile with a stranger. Gratitude for the colleague who took the exit and the time to think of me. And gratitude for the beautiful picture that brightens gray days and boosts my mood.

May we be mindful of the big impact of small blessings – of seeing people, appreciating them, sharing a smile, giving a little time and love. You never know how a simple action can help frame an entire day for the better – for the brighter.

SGLY, dear reader.

(Smile, God Loves You.)

Tiffany Kaye Chartier is a Christian Author and opinion columnist. Submit feedback and connect for more soul lifts on Facebook: Tiffany Kaye Chartier; Instagram:@tiffanysgly; and Twitter: @tiffanychartier. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group.