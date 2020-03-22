My family fled from Burma, also known as Myanmar, to Thailand due to ethnic and religious persecution. In 2007, when I was only 9 years old, we were forced to leave Thailand and arrived in the United States as refugees. I’m forever grateful to the U.S. Refugee Resettlement program and the community of Amarillo that gave me and my family a second chance. However, with the current state of America's refugee resettlement program, other refugees like myself risk losing this opportunity.

March 17 marked the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Refugee Act of 1980. While the U.S. should be celebrating a history of welcome, the county’s refugee resettlement program is quickly deteriorating, and is under threat of a complete shutdown. This year’s presidential determination of a cap of 18,000 refugees to be resettled in the United States is the lowest since 1980, the year the U.S. refugee admissions program was created. In addition, the administration escalated its attacks on the resettlement program through Executive Order, which effectively granted states and localities veto power over refugee resettlement, presenting an unprecedented attack on refugee families. Although the order was stayed with a court injunction, the legal battle will likely continue. But for now, with the United States not even on track to meet its historically low 18,000 admittance cap, every day presents an unknown for refugees abroad in need of a home.

Current U.S. policy is not reflective of American’s attitudes toward refugees. Texans are empathetic, kind, and welcoming. They gave me a new life. Although there can sometimes be cultural confusion between Americans and refugees, the Amarillo community helped my family find jobs and become accustomed to our new city. That’s why I’m raising my voice to support the rights of refugees through my work with the employment program of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.

Refugees in Amarillo help make this community vibrant. We contribute a diversity that brings a variance of perspectives and thought. We are workers, students, scholars, volunteers, advocates, and leaders. Most importantly, we are families, and we are able to live our lives in dignity and freedom as every person should have the right to do. My family, of which I am the second youngest of six siblings, has secured jobs to support ourselves. My father became a janitor at Tyson in 2008 and holds the same position to this day. As soon as I was able, I started working at Chipotle in order to take more responsibility for my life and help my family. In February of this year, I began my work with Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle. I am also studying Social work at Amarillo College, and my brother studies architecture at Texas Tech.

As my family and my community commemorate this anniversary, we remember all the individual Americans who have supported us. We did not choose to become refugees, but Americans chose to welcome us. Their service through activism, advocacy, and volunteering means more to us than they will ever know.

With this in mind, I ask you, to please take action by calling Congress. We must demand that our elected leaders represent the goodwill and generosity of the constituents they represent. Congress must rebuild the refugee resettlement program and protect the right to seek asylum against unprecedented attacks. Our communities and our nation will be made stronger and more prosperous when we can restore policies that reflect our values and honor our promises to the thousands of refugee families who are looking for a safe place to call home. Refugees make this country great. It’s only by welcoming the stranger that we can continue to diversify and strengthen American communities; it is only by opening our doors that the light will be let in.

Lokaman Rahim is a Burmese refugee who has called Amarillo home for more than a dozen years.