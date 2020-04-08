Let’s tie a yellow ribbon around the old oak tree!

In my 92 years of life I have never experienced what our world and country is going through with this coronavirus. We have survived the Great Depression, wars and recessions, but this has put us on our knees so very fast and unexpected.

It has disrupted our way of life with dangers of loss of life everywhere. Together we will get through this with everyone doing their part. I would like for all of us to thank those working on the front lines of defense. Our doctors, nurses, all their backup personal in the hospitals. Our first responders. Police, firemen, paramedics.

They are all working long and dangerous jobs on our behalf. They are so courageous and dedicated to their professions. Let's all show our appreciation by tying a yellow ribbon around a tree in your front yard,. If you don’t have a tree, be creative and find a way to display a yellow ribbon out front. That way when these fine professionals drive by, they will know we appreciate them and their service to our communities.

God bless them and God bless America.

Bob Higby/Amarillo