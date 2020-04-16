On land code, Adler needs

to put constituents first

Re: April 10 article, “City will appeal judgment against land development code rewrite.”

“’I don’t think this is the time to be fighting our residents in court,’ [Council Member Alison] Alter said.”

From Code Next to this proposal, the mayor has spent millions of our dollars and countless hours to ram through his vision for Austin, dividing our community and council.

The mayor needs to put the code to a community vote to let those he ostensibly represents decide, or put together a proposal the overwhelming majority of Austinites and council members support.

Challenging the ruling by District Court Judge Soifer that Austinites have the right to formally protest zoning changes to their property is a waste of time and money and a slap in the face to the Austinites who elected the council to solve problems.

I am grateful to the four council members who stood their ground to represent their constituents. The mayor should follow their lead and remember who he works for.

Laurie DeField, Austin

Fighting ruling against

code is bad for Austin

Re: April 10 article, “City will appeal judgment against land development code rewrite.”

So, the city council will spend taxpayer's money to fight a court decision favoring taxpayers because they do not like either the decision or the taxpayers.

All this is at a time when the city has so many other things which require tax funds.

Yeah, it is quite evident that gang is really interested in doing good for the city — or could it be they are just pouting because their high-handed action is not legal?

Annette Naish, Austin

Phony abortion claim

places women at risk

Re: April 8 article, “Appeals court allows Texas to continue coronavirus abortion ban.”

That politicians can tend toward cynical moves is, sadly, a cliche. But using the global pandemic to curtail essential and time-sensitive women’s health services in Texas is a new low.

Gov. Greg Abbott and his conservative cronies claim that making abortion services unavailable now would free up medical supplies otherwise needed to treat COVID-19 patients. Nonsense. The overwhelming number of abortions take place outside hospitals, and most involve medication only. This phony claim puts women at risk: making abortion care hard to get is cruel and calamitous, especially for low-income folks.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel overturned the ban, but a three-judge appellate panel from the Fifth Circuit, voting 2-1, upheld it. Women’s health advocates like Planned Parenthood will appeal the latest decision, but in the meantime, Texans’ reproductive rights are trammeled by politically motivated schemers like Abbott. Let’s vote these awful people out.

Denise Shannon, Austin

We can’t be careless

after the virus peaks

Re: April 9 article, “As deaths mount worldwide, nations eye exit strategies.”

As a seasoned hiker and backpacker I know that one always looks forward to “topping out,” hitting the high point on the trail, knowing that you have a down stretch ahead of you requiring much less physical exertion.

There are times, however, where the down stretch is a lot more dangerous than the climb preceding it. Because you’re inclined to go too fast. And on a trail with bad footing that is a recipe for disaster. I’ve never slipped and fallen on an up stretch, but I have on a down stretch. Because I was going too fast, the down slope was easier physically, and I wasn’t paying close enough attention. In short, I got careless.

The COVID-19 virus “peaking” doesn’t mean it’s over. The most difficult and dangerous part may still be ahead. Because we may become careless and stop taking precautions.

Robert J. Karli, Austin

What if the president

had acted differently?

Imagine if when President Trump received the February memo warning of the pandemic he had met with experts in public health and epidemiology and solicited advice.

Imagine he had called an emergency Cabinet meeting and asked for recommendations for dealing with a pandemic, then ordered his staff to set up a website where anyone could submit suggestions about how to deal with a pandemic.

What if he had asked leaders of tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical companies to join a blue-ribbon committee to discuss dealing with a pandemic, and ordered the Pentagon's logistical experts to prepare to distribute critical medical equipment and supplies?

What if he had polled all states to determine the critical medical equipment and supplies they had and set up a database where it could be accessed by the neediest, and informed the American people about the virus and the steps his administration had taken to protect us?

Robert Baumgardner, Austin