Order is an overreach

of governor’s powers

It strikes me that Gov. Abbott’s March 29 executive order GA-13 is a vast overreach of the governor’s powers under the Texas Constitution. The order attempts to limit the release of certain people from jail. Among other things, it purports to control the exercise of discretion by other constitutional officers — to wit, the independent judiciary.

The Texas Constitution of 1876 remains our state’s core governing document. Although much amended, the core principles remain unscathed. The constitution was adopted by a convention in the aftermath of Reconstruction. Among other significant changes was the creation of an independent judiciary to be elected by the people, replacing the appointed judiciary of the Reconstruction constitution. Accordingly, district judges are constitutional officers of equal dignity as the governor. The constitution gave the governor no authority over other state-elected officers.

The core concept of the 1876 Constitution was imposing unprecedented controls on governmental power, notably that of the governor.

Dave Richards, Austin

Longing for lawn care

without the side effects

Re: April 10 article, "Old household skills revived."

One can’t help but wonder when old yard maintenance skills will be revived as well.

With patience and care, a rake and a broom will accomplish a great deal without the side effects of angering neighbors, poisoning the plants and insect life with gas fumes (think chemical weapons), destroying hearing and sending allergens flying.

As a decades long resident of my home, I long for the quieter days when lawn maintenance was actually lawn care.

Gioconda Bellonci, Austin

Trump’s virus response

anything but brilliant

Re: April 9 letter to the editor, “President deserves credit for trying to keep us safe.”

A recent letter to the editor that called President Trump’s handling of the pandemic “brilliant” is a real head scratcher.

Surely the writer heard all of his denials regarding COVID-19 on Fox News, beginning in late January. Had he acted on a nation’s behalf, like Germany, New Zealand and South Korean leaders, this disruption might not have been as devastating to our survival and economy.

This virus has affected every community in the United States, particularly our rural neighbors. I can find agreement in identifying “brilliant” people at the top like Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. With their call to stay at home, they are keeping us all safe and alive.

Robin Thomas, The Hills of Lakeway

Abbott is irresponsible

to allow church services

Re: April 8 article, “Sutherland Springs church holds services despite virus.”

I believe it is totally irresponsible for our governor and the pastors of renegade churches to continue allowing church services in light of what we know about the virus.

As to the people who believe “when it's your time, it's your time” would they venture outside during a lightning storm, or walk in the middle of the road during heavy traffic, assuming all is well? Referencing the Bible, “Do not put the Lord your God to the test.“

He gave you a brain with which to think. It might be time to engage it.

Jeri Porter, West Lake Hills

An Emory graduate

shares school facts

Re: April 6 article, “UT President Gregory L. Fenves leaving this summer for top spot at Emory University.”

As one of Emory University's more than 133,000 living alumni, I can tell you that Emory has a four-year graduation rate of 83%. Its colors, blue and gold, can be worn on other than game days.

And its $7.82 billion endowment ranks 17th among U.S. private schools, topping any similar Texas university. Finally, Emory students prefer to stick their noses in books, rather than poking fingers in the air, as if gauging wind direction.

Go Eagles!

David K. Phillips, McDade