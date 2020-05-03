More than 300 coronavirus deaths in Texas have been tied to nursing homes and other senior living facilities.

Which locations? For the most part, no one will say.

In an extreme interpretation of state law, Texas officials have refused to tell the public about any COVID-19 outbreak at a specific senior facility — not even the number of cases or the mere existence of a cluster, despite the fact that long-term care facilities have seen 40% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

Family members are notified if their loved one contracts the disease. But often they’re left in the dark about how many other cases the facility has, undermining their ability to make informed decisions about their elderly relative’s care. Meanwhile, the public gets numbers of nursing home cases and deaths on a generalized, countywide basis, typically without anyone identifying the facilities involved.

Now is no time for such secrecy. Amid the largest public health crisis of our lifetimes, communities need to know where the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks are occurring. Attorney General Ken Paxton should make it clear that agencies can release basic information — the number of cases and deaths at a specific facility — without compromising any patient’s privacy.

Other states have shown this can be done. Nine states, including Georgia and Oklahoma, publicly report the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths for each long-term care facility. Six other states report the number of cases linked to specific facilities, while two others provide the number of deaths, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The federal government says it will soon require nursing homes to notify all patients and their families when coronavirus cases are found at the facility. Clearly that information can be shared without violating patient confidentiality. There is no reason to keep it from the general public.

In the absence of such information, relatives and friends are left wondering if any of the outbreaks reported at the county level involve the facility where their loved one lives. Some have combed through news coverage, Facebook groups and obituaries looking for any clues, a desperate scramble for tightly-held information that should be public.

The secrecy also prevents the public from understanding the scope of the pandemic in their midst. None of these facilities is an island: Some employees moonlight at a second nursing home to help pay their bills, providing an opportunity for the disease to spread. Knowing which facilities have outbreaks can help the entire senior home community better protect against this highly contagious respiratory disease.

Such information also helps the public hold local health officials accountable for their efforts to address the outbreaks. It’s hard to track the effectiveness of their response without knowing which facilities had cases at various points in time.

In a letter this week to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas said the agency had taken "a position without legal precedent" in denying facility-based counts of COVID-19 cases. And 62 lawmakers from both parties signed onto a letter this week by state Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, calling for "greater transparency in the reporting of COVID-19 deaths and cases" in various senior living facilities.

Mayor Steve Adler said Austin and Travis County have been "pushing the envelope as much as we can here locally" by announcing clusters of coronavirus cases at eight facilities without naming those facilities. One facility had 12 patient deaths and a staffer death. The only publicly reported staffer death has been the April 17 death of Maurice Dotson, a doting and dedicated certified nursing assistant at West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in South Austin.

The city also requires facilities to tell residents about the number of coronavirus cases in their midst. Adler said he supports greater disclosure. A request to provide it is now pending with the Attorney General’s office.

Releasing case numbers in facilities that have dozens if not hundreds of patients is a far cry from divulging any specific patient’s condition. The state should make outbreak figures available by facility so relatives can make informed choices, and the rest of us can better understand the shape and reach of this pandemic.