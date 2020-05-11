A new way of living, but

drinking laws unchanged

Re: May 5, “DWI arrests down from last year after stay-home order, police say.”

We know drinking and driving are a deadly combination. The article on DWI arrest reductions was a promising sign and one positive outcome of our stay-at-home order.

While orders continue to be relaxed this month, at the same time prom/graduation celebrations will occur. Families need to remember alcohol laws have not changed, and underage drinking and driving while intoxicated are illegal.

While COVID-19 remains the top threat to public health today, please temper the need for our first responders. Let’s not tie them up with alcohol violations that, by choice, are 100% avoidable.

Gloria Souhami, Travis County Attorney’s Underage Drinking Prevention Program Director, Austin

The tragic reality is

there will be deaths

Re: May 4 letter to the editor, “More Texans will die, unless criteria met.”

Reopening the economy as soon as possible is needed to sustain the lives of the many who will survive this. Without an economy you have nothing to sustain people’s lives.

The writer says it’s a matter of how many deaths we’re OK with. None is the answer, but that’s not reality.

People will die, restrictions or not, even in a hermetically sealed world. Unfortunately, that’s the tragic reality. The writer proclaimed “basic criteria needs to be met” before we open the economy. What basic criteria? Everybody being virus-free? We’re testing and quarantining healthy people. How insane is that?

The writer is correct about the Spanish flu deaths, but that was without today’s medical technology.

Costco was jam-packed May 3, but I couldn’t even get my lousy hair cut?

Tom Orsat, Round Rock

Roy and family displayed

a disregard for others

Re: May 3 commentary, “Restaurants open, and Chip Roy takes his family for Tex-Mex.”

Rep. Chip Roy and his family's callous disregard for the safety of Elia Montoya, their food server, and everyone else while dining at Juan in a Million was stunning to observe. We're told that one can be contagious with COVID-19 for two weeks, and that there may be no symptoms. Rep. Roy admits that he has been on planes and in Washington in the last 14 days.

The Texas Department of State Health Services' latest guidance states that individuals should "maintain at least 6 feet separation from other individuals not within the same household. If such distancing is not feasible, other measures such as face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be rigorously practiced."

Why on earth would the Roy family flaunt the state's health protocols and endanger Juan in a Million's staff, their families, and other customers and their families as well? Politics.

Tom Goodrum, Austin

How will the media

cover Biden, Flynn?

Citizens are helpless as to where they can go to challenge issues that affect the lives of fellow citizens.

Two major issues that come to mind: the sexual assault allegation charge by Tara Reade against Joe Biden and the FBI investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which resulted in prison time.

Recently released documents state that the FBI officials’ intent was to bring Michael Flynn down.

It is up to Joe Biden to prove he is innocent just as Brett Kavanaugh did. We will see how the media report both issues. Will they want justice for Michael Flynn and Joe Biden? Or will this be decided by politics?

Jack Stroobandt, Georgetown

There’s no end to this if

masks are not mandatory

If businesses are not going to disallow anyone without a mask to wander around their stores, how are we going to end this coronavirus problem?

Stop going to stores that won't protect you and your family. Stores and the people who won't wear a mask can both go out of business.

Jim Denton, Gatesville