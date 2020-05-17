Never in American history has there been a political party so intent on destroying an American president and at the same time, destroying people’s lives standing in their way! It is also hard to believe that one man, in this entire planet, has changed the course of history for every single country on this planet. It is shameful, disgusting, and so disheartening to see this downpour of hatred toward President Trump since November 2016. Some RINO’s, as well as some Democrats, have had only one thing on their mind, to destroy Trump, no matter the cost or the political fallout! By destroying Trump’s American dream, they also destroy the country we all love.

Pretty soon, none of us will be able to live out our own America dreams. I wonder if the entire world would be going through this if Ted Cruz had won in 2016. The news media seems to be praising China, knowing full well where the COVID-19 originated! The left’s biased news coming from some so-called “respected” news reporters has become twisted, predicable and filled with so many lies. Some Democrats are now coming out of their closets pulling for Trump to bring America out of this horrendous mess with the virus and the broken economy. Millions of people lost their jobs.

I wonder, what would the Democrats have done different, or better, if Obama, Hillary or Biden had been in the White House. The world would certainly not be going through this pandemic mess if China had not released the virus, accidentally or not. Was it payback for the Trump tariffs? Let’s face it, China was not liking the tariffs that Trump set on them over their trade deals. Did China release the virus in order to destroy Trump’s thriving economy? Doesn’t America’s economy benefit the entire world? If America is triumphant, the whole world benefits, including China! That goes for Russia, North Korea, Japan and other great nations! Seems like the entire world revolves around America’s economy and its success. After all, America helps countries all over the world. Right now, the world is at a standstill. And Washington Democrats are counting on this diminishing economy in order to win back the White House! So much for “their” claim of wanting America to succeed. Pelosi and company are more interested in controlling the White House more than helping “working” America. Many in Congress are at home due to the virus, while millions have remained on the job. Our taxes still pay their salaries! They are supposed to represent “our” districts! No wonder many of them become millionaires in a few short years after they get to Washington. They go there to stay! Ted Cruz is right, term limits are necessary. Trump was right about the swamp! That’s why Washington didn’t want him to win.

So far, many in the news media have been wrong about Trump on everything since day one! They were wrong about the Russia collusion, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, and the need to build the wall. They were wrong about his views and strong dealings with North Korea, Putin, China and Iran. They were also wrong about Comey, McCabe, Strozk, Page and the Mueller Report. They were wrong about Trump’s phone call with Zelensky, the United Nations and climate change. They were also wrong about the impeachment trial. And now, some Democrats are trying to say that the coronavirus plaguing America was Trump’s fault for not acting fast enough! Recently, the Michigan governor ordered “licensed” doctors not to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to patients with the coronavirus? During this virus ordeal, I wonder how many governors and mayors “deliberately” violated their citizens’ constitutional or God-given rights?

Then again, what do I know? Believe me, I love law enforcement and I respect the police. I believe in upholding the US Constitution. I believe in the Bill of Rights, specifically, our freedom of speech and freedom of religion. When all we have left is “our” strong faith in God to get us through a deadly pandemic, why would an order be given to arrest or issue citations to churchgoing people who are devoutly praying for the city, the state, the country and for the entire world? Why would an order specify that one cannot travel and check the welfare of family members? Why would an order be given that one cannot visit a loved one in a hospital or in a nursing home? And why were some non-emergency medical operations canceled and nurses laid off while others weren’t? We compensate and praise some while we lay off others! I also read where some abortion clinics stayed opened during the pandemic. What will we all do if this virus comes back in the fall or next winter? Many doctors praised the use of the hydroxychloroquine while the media blasted Trump’s doctors for even suggesting it as a remedy until a true vaccine can be perfected. Trump wants to re-open the country as soon as possible and, as safely as possible. So, how many have died from the flu compared to COVID-19? We may never know, will we?

Joe Gonzalez is a regular contributor to the A-J’s opinion pages. He lives in Lubbock County.