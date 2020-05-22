More rental assistance

is needed in Austin

It is hard to shelter in place if you have no shelter. As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, rental assistance to the approximately 70,000 Austin rental households experiencing financial stress is imperative.

Central Texas Interfaith is calling for an additional $40 million in direct rental assistance by the City of Austin. It's a big ask for a big problem. Continued uncertainty over food, shelter, employment and health is now a daily reality for too many Austinites.

An enhanced rental assistance program can put funds straight back into Austin's economy, and will benefit the city by providing landlords with at least some cash flow with which to pay their property taxes while they shelter renters in place. Creation of the RISE fund was a progressive first step. I thank the City Council for leadership on rental assistance, but much more is needed, and needed now.

David Guarino, Austin

As the president boasts,

deaths in the U.S. climb

President Trump is crowing that the U.S. has tested more people per capita for COVID-19 than South Korea. Sen. Mitt Romney pointed out that South Korea performed most of its tests during the pandemic’s early stages. This enabled them to shut down the outbreak and limit deaths to only 259 (as of this writing). Therefore they have not needed to test at a high rate since then.

If the U.S. had tested and instituted strict social distancing early on like South Korea, instead of dawdling for more than two months, the number of U.S. deaths would be much lower Instead, U.S. deaths number more than 85,000 (as of this writing) and are growing steadily. Trump’s audacity in boasting about his COVID-19 performance is astounding. Almost all of those 85,000 deaths are on your head, Mr. President.

Ron Bravenec, Austin

An indifferent generation

doesn’t care for science

I am 72 and I admit my guilt. My generation and I stand convicted of raising an ignorant and uncaring generation that ignores and cares not of scientific and medical facts.

This has help lead to 85,000-plus American COVID-19 deaths, increasing by thousands daily. They ignore and care not about climate change with its record hurricanes, tornadoes, heat, floods, droughts, melting ice caps/rising and dying oceans. They include the Christian pretenders who recite God’s teachings while ignoring poverty, taking in the needy and caring for the planet God gave us.

Most ignore and deliberately refuse to simply wear a safety face mask in public, putting their own families and innocent strangers at risk. Perhaps this behavior will be overcome in time, but most of my generation will not live to see it.

Gregory L. Ceshker, Dripping Springs

Vaccine race needs

support of lawmakers

As long as the novel coronavirus threatens, we’re unfortunately facing a new reality for how we work, learn and spend our free time. While we all are adjusting to our new lives, science is how we get back to normal.

Thankfully, biopharmaceutical companies have already begun human clinical trials, and there appears to be a possibility we could have a vaccine early next year. This is no easy feat and requires a great deal of work that demands support from both our local and federal legislators.

I urge our policymakers, especially U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, to support America’s biopharmaceutical companies as they make unprecedented progress in producing a vaccine. It can’t come fast enough.

Roger B. Borgelt, Austin

Editor’s Note: Sen. Cruz has introduced the RESULTs for Coronavirus Patients Act with Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Mike Braun, R-Ind. According to Cruz’s website, the legislation would “remove the regulatory barriers that often delay the approval of new pharmaceuticals ... and allow the FDA 30 days to approve a drug or device already approved in another country.”

Trump’s taking of drug

could lead to more deaths

The only thing worse than the rank corruption of the current president, as evidenced by his firing of four inspectors general in six weeks, is his gross incompetence. His incompetence may result in unnecessary deaths.

His claim that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive against COVID-19 infection may result in gullible folks deciding they should take it. One of its known side effects is a serious cardiac arrhythmia, which can cause death. Also, his encouraging governors to begin relaxing shelter-in-place orders, though national COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing in most of the country, will probably result in new spikes in cases in the states that are opening up, almost definitely prematurely. If the spikes occur, there will be unnecessary deaths that could have been prevented by continued isolation measures.

If anyone dies from wrongly taking hydroxychloroquine, or if there are hundreds or thousands of deaths resulting from the spikes in cases, the president should be prosecuted for voluntary manslaughter, at the very least.

Al Lindsey, MD, Austin