LAKE GENEVA, Wis. -- This quaint downtown looked unremarkable on a quiet, rainy Monday morning: Businesses were starting to open, traffic was light. Clusters of teens, elders with dogs, and people carrying bundles of mail for the post office strolled down the street -- almost none wearing protective masks over their nose and mouth.

I broke quarantine to bear witness to Wisconsin's "mixed" status. Many of the state's larger metropolitan areas -- such as Madison and Milwaukee -- are retaining most of the governor's "safer-at-home" measures to combat the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the rest of the state is taking advantage of the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to strike down the order to stay closed - giving them the option to roam free.

Tiny towns bordering Illinois took a turn in the Chicago media spotlight as refugees from the windy city's far off exurbs crossed the border to sit at bars with others who just needed a cold beer and a cheeseburger amid all this COVID craziness.

Over the weekend, the resort town of Lake Geneva was reportedly hoppin' with visitors from both sides of the border, and many of them were promenading down the main drag, hitting the beach and taking cruises on the lake.

"All for it," Dave Gragnani of close-by McHenry, Illinois, told the Wisconsin State Journal. He added that he planned to visit a coffee shop and a skatepark without a mask or hand sanitizer. "People should have a choice. I'm having a wonderful time."

Truth be told, I, too, had a wonderful time Monday, as the rain fell softly outside of Joni's Diner, a local favorite that bills itself the "Best Breakfast in Lake Geneva." Walking into the 50's themed replica railcar after months of eating at home or while driving in the family minivan was, well, a relief.

The experience was a little weird, though - there was no counter seating, and each set of visitors sat with an empty booth between them and the next diners. There was also only a limited number of items on the table (no creamer, ketchup or mustard sitting out, for instance).

The small, "mom and pop" business relies almost entirely on seasonal tourists to get through the year financially, but the waitress said they were wading back into sit-down service slowly and carefully.

The staff seemed just as relieved to be back to work as I was to have delicious diner coffee and a fresh, crisp golden Belgian waffle with full-sugar syrup.

None of the staff wore masks, and though my husband and I wore masks in, we kept them off during the meal. We also kept our distance, if that's even a sufficient manner of avoiding infection.

Condemn me if you will, but I had an opportunity to venture out of my hiding hole and took it. I relished it, thanking the universe for keeping me from political confrontation.

In some places, like the grocery store, you get the glare or side-eye if you're (BEG ITAL)not(END ITAL) wearing a mask over your face. In others, like Walmart, the hardware store or the gas station, you might get a weird look if you (BEG ITAL)are(END ITAL) wearing a mask.

Some assume that those who wear a mask are weak willed, easily brainwashed and possess socialist leanings. Instead, the person wearing the mask might instead just be covering their mouth and nose as a courtesy to others, including the elderly and immunocompromised.

Those who do wear masks might look at those without a face covering and think that he or she doesn't believe in science and is a selfish supporter of President Trump. And those who don't wear masks might rebut this with sincere beliefs about individual liberties and choice.

"The war on masks is a way of taking a public health crisis -- a situation that demands political unity and best practices in governance -- and reshaping it into a culture war competition," wrote Zack Beauchamp on Vox.com. "The question is not 'are we doing a good job handling this' so much as 'whose team do you want to be on, the namby-pamby liberals or the strong fearless conservatives?'"

Masks -- and restaurant and bar visits -- have become a point of contention all over the country, fueling violence against innocent frontline food and restaurant employees who are just doing their best to stay healthy while working a high-touch, minimum wage "essential" job.

It's a tough time all around. Just remember, as we start venturing out of quarantine, to be nice and follow the golden rule. It stands up well through times of trauma: Treat others the way you'd want to be treated.

Cepeda is a nationally syndicated columnist with The Washington Post Writers Group.