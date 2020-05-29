What’s the alternative

to prolonged isolation?

Re: May 25 letter to the editor, “Isolation creates other risks for children.”

The writer suggests it is unfair to require prolonged participation of children and teenagers in efforts to end the transmission of a deadly disease. The writer also states that prolonged isolation could take a “mental and emotional toll” on children, then claims this isolation ”prevents children from developing immunity.” Really? This claim ignores the fact that people can transmit the disease without showing symptoms.

I don’t know if this is a bias, or another new rule in raising kids in a seemingly more cutting-edge society, or simply predisposing kids to certain over-baked contemporary parenting. Ouch! This isolation period seems like forever, and it may be if parents don’t protect their kids above all the chaos and phenomena of child development.

Remember, “Unfair, prolonged participation” is the subject here: Is there a better alternative?

Robert White, Round Rock

Please wear a mask

if you’re on the trail

I walked Brushy Creek Trail only 10 minutes today. I'm a senior lady and was shocked to see that no one was wearing a mask or bandana but me.

The bicyclists zoomed by me and the joggers made no effort to keep distant from me. I was by the main entrance to go for a sunny stroll. Why are these huffers and puffers not seeking an empty trail? These people who believe the coronavirus is hoax obviously do not read world news. They choose to believe political liars who are the fake news! If only they would listen to the medical experts and read the death counts. They should wear a mask to protect others. This is Austin — a city whose residents still care for each other.

Ceci Connolly, Cedar Park

Congress should give

Dreamers a path forward

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide the fate of nearly 700,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, like myself, at any moment. This is the result of DACA's termination in 2017, the court injunctions that ensued, and Congress’ inability to act.

Congress should provide Dreamers with permanent protections to avoid this disaster. I also encourage eligible DACA recipients to consult an attorney and renew while they can.

DACA has provided me with the opportunity to graduate from the University of Texas and get a job at General Motors. It’s also given DACA workers nationwide the ability to contribute to essential industries.

I encourage Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to listen to the American people and protect Dreamers, and for DACA recipients to renew their status.

Irving Calderon, Austin

Go ahead: Prove I’m

immune to COVID-19

Does Attorney General Ken Paxton have the power to make me a rich person?

Texas mail-in voting law defines disabilities as having a physical condition presenting a likelihood that one's health would be injured if voting in person. I have a physical condition in that I'm not immune to COVID-19 and don't have access to a vaccine.

It's not "fear" of the virus but my physical condition that enables me to lay claim to a mailed ballot.

Is the Texas Supreme Court fearful ninnies when they hold hearings by videoconference? Or are they recognizing a physical condition in the face of COVID-19?

If need be to protect my life and vote, I might vote by mail. If Paxton arrests me, let him prove I have superhuman COVID-19 immunity. And I'll become rich.

Gwen Rowling, Austin

Needless race baiting

poisons our discourse

Re: May 17 commentary, “McConnell, just go ahead and call Obama the n-word.”

If one disagrees with the views of another, when does the gratuitous inclusion of race advance the argument? And should discerning parties accept and condone this form of attack by others? Such is the case — and disappointment — with Leonard Pitts’ recent assault on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Race has nothing to do with the positions presented in the article and only inflames the situation. I respectfully request that the Austin American-Statesman drop Mr. Pitts from future publications. Austin prides itself on inclusive dialogue and Mr. Pitts clearly demonstrates that he violates these principles and unnecessarily injects invective language. The publication of race baiting speech is de facto condoning it.

Tom Sellers, Austin