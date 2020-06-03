The United States of America is no longer united. We are fractured and scattered in chaotic pieces. Sadly, this has been a long time coming. This climate of hate and violence has been festering for decades. The neo-nazis, bullies in uniform, politicians interested only in their election and the haters, have been given full reign to wreck havoc on the people. What happened to liberty and justice for all? Our forefathers are spinning in their graves. Those of us who stand by and watch are just as guilty of those among the peaceful protesters who are looting and burning. Mr. President, stop cowering in your safe place. Stop your constant barrage of name calling and belittling those who don't agree with you. Step out of your comfort zone and become a real man and a leader for the people of this nation. Address our nation with strength and courage. Do it before it is too late.

Jane Ann Skibell/Lubbock