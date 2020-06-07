It is time for the city

to let Chief Manley go

It's time for Police Chief Brian Manley to go. Last weekend Austin police attacked peaceful protesters who were expressing their anger and anguish over the murder of George Floyd, Michael Ramos and countless others killed by police. APD officers fired “less lethal” beanbag rounds into the crowds. A young man is in critical condition, a pregnant woman was shot in the abdomen and a teenager was seriously injured. Officers used tear gas against people who were wearing masks to try to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Despite these attacks on peaceful protesters, Manley stands behind his officers. They are still on duty. The behavior of APD officers is a reflection of its leadership. If a young man dies after being shot at with a "less lethal" round, if a woman loses her baby, if a 16-year-old suffers permanent damage, that's on Manley. The city manager must fire Chief Manley.

Amy Mashberg, Austin

Praise for Acevedo for

standing up to Trump

A hand salute to Houston police chief from this retired veteran. I was delighted to hear Chief Art Acevedo on CNN lecturing Trump on how to be a good leader in a time of national crisis by saying, "if you don't have something constructive to say, please keep your mouth shut." Most public officials prefer to go with the flow or stay on the sideline, but not Chief Acevedo.

He has the courage to stand up to the president and give him some of his medicine when he told him to either come up with something constructive or "zip it."

I watched the interview with the chief several times and I could not get enough of it. The chief was a straight-shooter and went to the heart of the subject. It gave me hope that America's better days are ahead.

Mahmoud El-Yousseph, Westervill, Ohio

Protest and seek change

but don’t destroy property

Like many others, I am angry and distressed at the civil disobedience raging in our country. Yes, protesting an injustice is appropriate, but looting and destroying private property is not. I believe that the majority of Americans are absolutely repulsed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s brutal treatment of George Floyd. But don't malign all police officers, who put their lives on the line every day for our safety. And don't destroy property of peace-loving business people, who create jobs and add to the vibrant economy we all enjoy.

America has been referred to as "The land of the free and the home of the brave." Let's all be brave; let's protect what hard work has built. Protest, yes, and work peacefully for a change. Indiscriminately destroy, absolutely not.

Judy Wickham, Bee Cave

Firing of trombonist

was form of facism

Re: June 3 article, “Opera, symphony fire trombonist for protester posts“

I read Michael Barnes' article about the firing of a trombonist by the Austin Symphony and the Austin Opera. The trombonist dared to express support of President Donald Trump and criticism of looters on social media. Ironically, while I was reading this article, a TV news report was playing about a gentleman in St. Louis who was shot and killed by looters while trying to protect a friend's business from those looters.

I am a lifelong Democrat who despises our current president. But, more than that, I despise fascism in any form. I will no longer support either the Symphony or the Opera.

Joanne Terry, Austin

Worship in a pandemic.

What would Jesus do?

Pastors debate whether to continue or delay group worship. Happily, “What would Jesus do?” is answered by scripture. In Matthew 6:5-66:9, Jesus says, ”When you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in synagogues and on street corners to be seen by men. They have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father. Then your Father will reward you.”

In Matthew 22:15-22, Pharisees try to trap Jesus by testing his ideas on civil versus religious authority. Shown a coin with Caesar’s image, Jesus says, “Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and to God what is God’s.” Perhaps Jesus, who saved many lives during his ministry, would allow Caesar the right to make rules protecting citizens during a mass illness.

Harriett Harrow, Austin