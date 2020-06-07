I come from a family of hunters and sport shooters, so I am no stranger to guns. Our house is full of trophies, awards, and various recognitions for shooting sports of all kinds — a family history steeped in the tradition of responsible gun ownership.

I take pride in the training and care it takes to responsibly and skillfully own and use guns. But when I see footage of armed protesters carrying AR-15s to protest social distancing measures or counter-protest a Black Lives Matter march, and plans like the open carry rally this weekend in Odessa — a community that has experienced the pain of a mass shooting — I am filled with fear. Weapons like that evoke a strong response — and that’s why they are the weapon of choice for those whose goal is to intimidate. It’s bad enough that open carry encourages armed intimidation in our communities. To make matters worse, there is no background check or safety training requirement to openly carry a rifle in public, thanks to decades of lawmakers beholden to the gun lobby who have chosen to weaken gun laws instead of protect the safety of our families.

Open carry poses a real danger to our communities, and there should be no place for it in Texas.

Texas law allows for the open-carry of long guns without a permit, without training, and without a background check. In fact, no background check is required to purchase of one of these weapons through an unlicensed seller at a gun show or online. Despite the fact that Texas is home to some of the deadliest mass shootings the country has ever seen, and though 87% of Texans support requiring background checks on all gun sales, Texas lawmakers at all levels of government have wholly failed to protect the people by refusing to close the so-called gun show loophole. Background checks have been proven to reduce homicide and gun violence rates, so the legislature’s silence on this issue is beyond comprehension.

Not only have lawmakers blatantly allowed people with no background check or safety training to carry rifles openly in our communities; now, too many of them are recklessly inciting gun violence with statements like “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” All too often, these are the same lawmakers who rally around the mostly white crowds of armed extremists when they protest social distancing orders. But when mostly black crowds protest the death of black people, that support is nowhere to be found. I frequently hear from friends and neighbors who are shocked that groups like the Texas Freedom Force — which counter-protested at a march and vigil for George Floyd — can legally open carry AR-15s in public — and with no background check to boot.

Studies show that the presence of a visible gun heightens aggression. Tragically, open carry has complicated law enforcement responses to deadly threats. In the July 2016 mass shooting of five police officers in Dallas, police reported that open carry made it more difficult to distinguish between people legally carrying guns openly and the gunman who had opened fire.

It’s time to elect legislators that will pass background checks on all gun sales. Hold your legislators and candidates accountable for their voting records and plans to pass background check legislation. Volunteer for your local candidates who have received a Gun Sense Candidate distinction at www.gunsensevoter.org. Write letters to the editors of your local papers and join your local Moms Demand Action chapters to join the movement to pass gun sense legislation. With a huge field of gun sense candidates available in nearly every corner of Texas, we no longer are held hostage by poor leadership. We can be a leader in gun sense legislation by electing these candidates and holding them to their promise to pass common sense gun laws. And if Texas leads, everyone will follow.

Royal is the Texas political director for Everytown for Gun Safety and a resident of Richardson.