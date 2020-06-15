COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns have greatly affected all of Travis County. People were ordered to stay home and only defined essential businesses were allowed to stay open, but under pandemic mitigating procedures. This almost complete shutdown of our economy has had devastating effects on many people’s jobs, incomes and personal budgets. And with a drastic reduction in economic activity, all governmental entities also see a reduction in taxpayer dollars coming into their coffers.

Travis County will have to craft next fiscal year’s budget with a close eye on the COVID-19 effect. Even though the appraisal district set values in January, the pandemic’s effect will surely cause a downward adjustment in commercial real estate values. The county won’t receive the certified property value appraisals until August, so we can’t base our fiscal 2021 tax rate on those January values. And when values go down, the tax rate has to go up if we want to maintain our revenue.

The indication of the pandemic’s significant impact on our current fiscal 2020 budget and the upcoming fiscal 2021 budget was first presented to the Commissioners Court by our Planning and Budget Office in mid-April. Our budgeted fiscal 2020 property tax revenue has been mostly received, but fiscal 2020 non-property tax revenue is expected to be as much as $32.7 million less than projected. The budget office stated that cost reductions and other actions are necessary now to give the county steadier financial footing amid the current economic turmoil.

The first recommendation was that the Commissioners Court approve an immediate hiring freeze for positions in departments under the Commissioners Court deemed not immediately critical and to encourage all elected and appointed officials to voluntarily implement that same freeze. Offices and departments were asked to responsibly reduce expenditures, and to delay larger operating and capital projects if that delay wouldn’t impact the county’s ability to meet mandated requirements. The budget office also recommended that we revisit our proposed fiscal 2020 debt issuance with the idea of issuing less debt than previously planned.

The budget office reported that the fiscal 2021 preliminary budget would be significantly different than pre-COVID projections. Our budget cost-drivers would not have sufficient projected on-going revenue to support them as previously forecast and would need to be revisited during the ongoing budget process. And reductions in departmental budgets could be a possibility as we get further along in the fiscal 2021 budget deliberations.

Another update by the budget office on May 19 confirmed the significant negative impact COVID-19 will have on our fiscal 2021 budget. During normal times the county assumes a 97.5% collection rate on projected revenues. This year we’re using a 95% collection rate to prepare for the expected lessening in revenue that the county will receive. At this collection rate, ongoing revenue shortfalls range from $13 to $41 million at different tax rates.

After further proposed budget reductions we still have shortfalls ranging from $8 to $35 million. The $8 million shortfall is at 8% above effective tax rate, so the Commissioners Court will probably use that 8% figure to make the needed additional budget reductions more manageable. Since a large portion of our budget is personnel costs, we may have to forego a pay increase for county employees for fiscal 2021. While not ideal, at least our employees have a job, with benefits. And many of our constituents who pay the taxes that pay for our salaries don’t even have a job.

We are fortunate that we’ll receive about $61 million in federal funds through the CARES Act passed and funded by Congress. The caveat is that we can only spend that money on expenditures directly related to dealing with COVID-19. Which means that we can’t use any of those dollars to make up for money we won’t receive because of reduced property tax and non-property tax revenue. But anything we have to spend above our normal budget should use those CARES Act dollars.

Even with greater needs in the community, we still need to find ways to limit our spending. While the CARES Act federal funding should be used to help people that need help because of the COVID-19, any attempt at further spending should keep in mind that the dollars we get is from taxing people. And many of those same people are struggling with their own budgets. Even though this will be my last time to vote on the county budget, I’ll still maintain the philosophy I’ve always espoused: that I don’t like to raise people’s taxes. That said, I’m afraid of where our Commissioners Court will go when it comes to increasing the tax rate and increasing taxes for fiscal 2021.

Gerald Daugherty is the Travis County Precinct 3 commissioner.