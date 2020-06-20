Hundreds of thousands of Americans will return home from hospitals after defeating COVID-19 only to face a new battle: paying their enormous health care bills.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, treatment for serious COVID cases costs $20,000 on average. Severe cases can exceed $30,000. A Seattle-area patient made headlines this week after receiving a $1.1 million bill for a 62-day hospital stay. Major insurers have promised to pick up the tab for their policyholders. Yet that's cold comfort for those who receive health insurance from self-insured employers, which provide coverage for most of the 181 million Americans who receive employer-sponsored health benefits.

According to a recent Gallup poll, one in seven respondents said they would avoid COVID treatment for financial reasons. One-third of Americans avoid care, in general, for fear of being bankrupted.

"I wish there were a federal law that said it was illegal to give a bill to a patient during all this," Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow at Kaiser Family Foundation, told CBS News. This perspective is Pollyannish. Yet lawmakers can protect health care consumers from enormous bills for COVID or routine treatments by requiring health care price transparency. Demanding that providers and insurers reveal their real prices before care is delivered will allow consumers to shop around for the best value and steer clear of high-priced predators.

Current opaque pricing allows hospitals and insurers to price gouge and overbill without repercussions. They can pass along the cost of waste and administrative bloat in the form of high prices without worrying that they'll lose patients.

Businesses in other economic sectors face extreme pressure to cut costs so that they can attract more consumers. Inefficient, wasteful and pricey companies won't last long given the price-sensitivity of American customers. Yet health care companies are shielded from these market forces.

Hence the status quo where the U.S. spends nearly twice as much per person as the rest of the developed world on health care, and 16 percent of Americans have medical debt in collections. Price transparency will force providers and insurers to compete on price and value to attract newly empowered health care consumers.

I've seen the potential of health care price transparency first-hand. At Texas Medical Management, we've been able to cut costs for our patient and employer consumers by posting our prices online and eliminating administrative costs. For example, one of our patients was quoted between $15,000 and $45,000 at local hospitals for his daughter's inner ear procedure, which we performed for $5,250.

Economists Larry Van Horn and Art Laffer estimate that cash prices for care are, on average, 39 percent less than insurers' negotiated rates. Research from California and New Hampshire demonstrate health care consumers can save significantly when prices are published before care.

The Trump administration has tried to make this health care price transparency vision a reality. Last November, the Department of Health and Human Services issued regulations requiring hospitals and insurers to post their real prices. But hospital interests sued, tying up the final rule in the courts.

COVID costs can provide the necessary push to get this policy across the goal line. Congress can obviate the court challenges by passing health care price transparency as part of the next economic stimulus legislation.

Reducing health care costs would indeed provide a dramatic economic boon. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich estimates that the average family would save $11,000 annually as a result. Patients could direct these savings to far more productive activities.

Out of control health care costs have been one of the biggest economic problems facing the country for decades. COVID costs will only add to this financial plight. Yet at the same time, this crisis offers policymakers the opportunity to finally enact a price transparency fix that can significantly improve Americans' physical and financial health.

Schultz is the chief medical officer at Texas Medical Management, a surgical health care company with locations in Austin and Houston.