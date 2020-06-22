It’s interesting how many white people get so upset or refuse to try and understand or empathize with the Black Lives Matter movement and protests. Would it be more palatable for white sensibilities if protesters said ‘All Lives Matter, but in far too many cases it seems Black Lives Matter less’? Historical evidence over time and continuum in this country prove that too often Black people are treated as if their lives don’t matter. Structural and overt racism exists and is far too prevalent in US history. Aren’t 250 years of slavery, almost 100 years of Jim Crow laws, over 50 years of mass incarceration of many nonviolent offenders, and a continuation of killings by police of unarmed Black men enough for some obstinate whites to see the structural failures of a racist-based system?

Two things could go a long way to repair specific broken parts of the law enforcement system beyond the majority of the good work police do every day. Most police accomplish probably the most difficult job in a caring way. But, the small number of bad actors in law enforcement can cause tremendous damage to our society. Real effective criminal justice and police reform could result in a much more equitable system that would make it safer for all citizens and police. Could it possibly be less costly and more effective to get people medical or mental help instead of holding on to strict drug laws that are not working so well? Can people please "put themselves in someone else’s shoes" that has been a victim of the abuse of power? Do we really require an over militarization of a force than can in some cases legally kill its own citizens?

This white person who served 20 years in the military believes we all of whatever political persuasion should be protesters against behavior of those that abuse their powerful position to unjustly kill or harm a fellow citizen. When I saw George Floyd’s death, it angered me to protest and speak out against abuse of power and stand up for George Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, and all our fellow citizens in the past who’s lives were taken unjustly.

Are we really a country that promotes all tenants and amendments of the constitution? It doesn’t appear that many at the top level of powerful positions truly support the Constitution consistently when a peaceful protest in front of the White House, not the previous night’s rioters and looters, are forcefully dispersed by the powerful to obtain a photo op in front of a church using the Bible as a prop. I ask and pray that people protest peacefully against the abuse of power whenever and from whomever it comes.

We can all make things better by immersing ourselves into other cultures. Support local businesses owned by people of color. For the religious, participate with interfaith services whenever the opportunity exists. Wouldn’t it be great to see the many local predominantly white Protestant churches combine efforts with predominantly Black Protestant churches for services from time to time? Join the NAACP, (I just paid my dues) in solidarity to support equal opportunity and education for those less fortunate than yourself. Find any organization to support that attempts at creating a more just community for all its citizens. Demand the politicians of your political party to represent an end to choke holds and no knock warrants. Vote for changes to criminal justice and police systems for the betterment of all citizens where you live.

Joseph Horne is an Amarillo resident, a West Texas A&M graduate and a retired Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.