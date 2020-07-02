Schools unfairly get

blame for discipline

Re: June 28 article, "Austin schools suspend Black students nearly 5 times as often as white students."

I read with sadness the article regarding minority students being suspended at higher rates than white students from public schools in Austin and the nation.

The proactive steps being taken by school districts include professional development on cultural proficiency, inclusivity, and implicit bias and use of restorative justice. As a retired teacher, I can attest to the fact that most teachers use positive reinforcement, redirection, student conferences, and parent phone calls and conferences before they write a discipline referral.

The article focuses on the numbers, implying that disproportionate numbers mean that minority students are unfairly targeted and not engaging in disruptive behavior warranting suspension. The article implies that school staff are to blame rather than the students' behavior. It is disheartening to read yet another article blaming the school for what is really a breakdown in the family and lack of respect for authority in society.

Cathy Medina, Austin

City incentive was like

tossing money away

Re: June 24 article, "Round Rock City Council OKs $125K in incentives for lighting manufacturer."

The Round Rock City Council just can't get enough of wasting the taxpayers' money on corporate welfare.

Does the council really think that if it didn't provide a lousy $125,000 from the taxpayers to Hubbell Lighting that the company would not have moved its facility from Austin to Round Rock?

If the city has so much money that it can throw 125 grand away like that, then I certainly don't want to hear any whining from the council at budget time about reducing services because revenues have declined.

Bill Lewis, Round Rock

Bush ignores Trump’s

offensive language

Hopefully, the chuckling has just begun in answer to the brave editorial by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Bush took exception to the executive director of Empower Texans pretending to be shocked by the "profane, obscene and offensive language" some members of the organization used to attack Gov. Abbott and the lies directed solely at fellow Republicans.

He then goes on about how Joe Biden is "the wrong choice for the country." Without one bit of self-awareness, he selectively ignores all of the profane, obscene, offensive language and lying displayed on a daily basis by President Donald J. Trump, the very same man who insulted and denigrated every member of Bush's family.

I do not care that Commissioner Bush can pathetically ignore the obvious parallels between Empower Texans and President Trump. I do care that he believes the rest of us are too stupid to notice.

Zeph McKee, Austin

This is about equality

regardless of color

We live in a time more divided then ever. You would think that the unlawful killing of George Floyd and the revolution that it started would bring society closer together to mourn over a fellow human’s wrongful death. Sadly, that was not the outcome. People are fighting against police reform and the cultural wave of equality.

I am a strong believer in listening and talking to others’ opinions and complaints. Even if you fundamentally disagree, strive to understand. Somehow George’s death made this country even more divided. I did not predict that response because this revolution is about equality and how we are all citizens of this planet, no matter the color of our skin, political agenda or where we are from.

Everyone deserves to be treated fairly and equally. Police should protect and enforce those rights, not defy them.

Ryan York, Austin