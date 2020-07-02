Due to the COVID crisis, I have been at home a great deal lately and I have spent hours watching the news and reading various newspapers. I have heard and seen the statements of many persons who justify not wearing a mask because they have the "freedom" and "liberty" to not do so. They proclaim they have the "right" to take their own risks and the government has no power to tell them otherwise.

I have studied the law for most of my life, so in response I will throw a little political science/law at their position on this crucial issue. Long ago, the U.S. Supreme Court in Munn v. Illinois stated that one’s freedoms and rights significantly changed when we created societies or "sovereigns." We became dependent on each other so it was necessary to take care of the population as a whole. Therefore, each person had a duty to not injure another. It was critical that the public good and welfare be maintained for the benefit of all. The concept of freedom and liberty to do as you please was significantly narrowed by the need that such actions only be permissible if they did not endanger the public at large.

So we decided there were many benefits from living together. Instead of having to do everything in our lives, many people could split up the duties and become a cohesive, productive, strong and formidable society. But this only worked if people wanted to stay. If coming together caused greater risks and harm, people would simply leave and the sovereign would simply cease to exist. Therefore, all citizens have an individual duty to not unnecessarily injure others and if conditions require it, the government can pass laws to force the citizens to comply.

Governor Abbott has been severely frustrated by many who ignore their civic duty to wear masks and other GOP leaders have joined the refrain as we all see the devastation caused by the coronavirus. Why? Ironically, the masks they want us to wear do not protect ourselves, so going out in the world can still make you a risk taker! However, we know the coronavirus is mainly spread by droplets from our nose and mouth and by talking, singing, yelling, coughing and sneezing. By each of us wearing a mask, we are protecting others from contracting COVID and our society benefits in many ways.

By containing the spread, fewer people will die or become severely ill, and we won’t overload our hospitals, sickening or killing medical personnel trying to save lives. By containing the spread, we will feel safe, and we’ll again visit commercial establishments, thus saving and helping the economy. Almost everyone will be able to safely go to work, if necessary, to rebuild the economy.

When people who object to wearing masks state their case for liberty and freedom, they have it backwards. They generally are free and able to do what they want in their lives if they first fulfill their duty as a citizen to not harm others. By simply wearing a mask when they are with people they do not live with and cannot stay physically distant from, then they can do what they want.

And by the way, if going out results in contracting the coronavirus, will they not expect the hospitals and medical personnel to be there ready to save their lives? But if no one wears masks, there may be no room at the hospital and the medical personnel may be exhausted. If everyone wears their masks, all will be ready and willing to save your life.

Beal is a professor at Baylor Law School with expertise in administrative law and legislation.