headline

Students don’t need tests

adding to their pressure

Re: July 1 article, "Coronavirus or not, Texas students must take STAAR in 2020-21."

I am writing as a retired public schoolteacher and the grandmother of children in public schools. I am appalled and angry that Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath has announced the STAAR test will be administered in the 2020-21 school year. Why would he do that?

Schools have lost millions of dollars during the pandemic. Purchase of the tests costs millions of dollars that do not need to be spent.

Schoolteachers, because of pressure from above, must teach to the test.

Thousands of students are going to return to school (whenever that is) lacking skills they missed by having only virtual lessons.

Educators and students are feeling tons of pressure right now because of the uncertainties that lie ahead. They do not need the STAAR test adding to these.

I would beg Commissioner Morath to reconsider in the best interest of the children he is supposed to be supporting.

Margaret Moffett, Austin

Unsurprising that Jones

sees conspiracy in masks

Re: June 29 article, "Alex Jones leads anti-mask protest at Capitol."

I find it shocking yet unsurprising to read about Alex Jones’ anti-mask protest. Railing on "globalists" and "cults" from his way-too-Freudian armored vehicle, Alex shouldn’t rant too much on cults. Isn’t this the same man who dismissed Sandy Hook as a government conspiracy to take people’s guns and whose followers harassed grieving parents of the slain?

Despite a pandemic, hospitals at capacity and the necessity of curbing transmission to save lives, Jones and his misinformed followers are choosing to demonstrate over wearing masks.

So wearing a piece of cloth is a global conspiracy? Apparently Russian bounties on U.S. troops, as ignored by Trump, pale in comparison to the evils of face cloth. It’s not enough to embarrass our state but now he’s putting others’ health at risk in the name of "freedom" to capitalize on a self-promotional farce. Let’s call this snake oil salesman out for what he is.

Christopher Ringstaff, Austin

We must safeguard

fair voting systems

Re: July 29 Two Views commentaries, "Remove every barricade" and "Preserving integrity is key."

Fair voting systems must be protected at all costs.

The Texas Supreme Court agreed that voters should consider their own personal health conditions when deciding whether to apply to vote by mail and check the "disability" box.

While it is extremely practical to vote by mail in a pandemic, it is essential that county election officials have the knowledge and concern to support the process in an honest manner.

Any voting system can be hacked. The worst, without doubt, is internet voting. E-voting machines with no paper trail are also risky. The least hackable system is a hand-marked paper ballot. This is the ballot that comes in the mail. Hand counting paper ballots is a secure tallying system.

Unscrupulous election officials and foreign intruders can also rig an election. They have interfered with voter registrations, and suppressed voters with purging and polling place confusion.

Voting laws should encourage fairness and full participation.

Jenny Clark, Austin

The effects of systemic

racism are alive and well

Re: June 24 letter to the editor, "Maybe Texas athletes should play elsewhere."

The letter writer says that Texas athletes seeking change (who are mostly black) have a right to seek change, but suggests that they should not do so, because they are pampered — ignoring that they make millions of dollars for the university.

In other words, they should just play ball and keep quiet about those "horrible statues and names of campus buildings," named to honor fallen Confederate generals who fought to preserve a way of life based on slavery.

His solution is for these offended athletes to just leave us alone, don’t seek change and just go elsewhere. The letter is proof that the effect of systemic racism is alive and well in America.

Richard Welch, Austin

Choose hopeful path

and vote for Biden

June 29 letter to the editor, "Given two bad choices, he will vote for Trump."

The letter writer says that, after voting for Trump, he will "probably throw up" as he leaves the polling place. Please sir, I encourage you to choose a more hopeful, more thoughtful action and vote for Joe Biden.

Even those who don't fully agree with Biden's stances understand that he will select an honorable, talented and diverse Cabinet that will help him reunify our country. There would be no more of the "narcissistic, pathologically lying buffoon" who the writer fears may take the Republican Senate down with him.

Biden understands and appreciates the "not me, us" message of Bernie Sanders. Biden will work with the country, not against it, to create a government based on respect and compassion, not hate and greed.

Susan Simmer, Austin