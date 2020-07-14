News of the Trump administration’s directive to impose new restrictions on student visa holders during the COVID-19 pandemic is being met with disbelief at universities across the country. The directive mandates that foreign students on F-1 and M-1 visas at universities that go fully online must transfer to a university meeting in-person or leave the country, or they potentially face deportation. International students at universities with "hybrid" instruction must certify that they are not taking their courses entirely online.

In Texas, over 60,000 students could be affected. At the University of Texas where we teach, there are more than 5,000 international students.

Forcing international students to leave would greatly diminish their potential and impose a cruel burden. It could mean students on paltry budgets would have to purchase plane tickets at COVID-inflated prices, pay penalties for breaking rental contracts, and finance the cost of moving, all in a matter of weeks. Many students may have to return to countries where they would face political persecution or obstacles to their academic progress. Many would likely never return.

Faculty have taken to social media to offer international students face to face classes, using the hashtag #studentban. Notices about classes that will satisfy the new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ruling have proliferated on social media. On Wednesday, Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit that seeks to block the visa rules.

The issue has drawn attention not only to the status of international students here on visas, but to students who are undocumented or have Deferred Acton for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status. Monday’s ICE directive is part of a larger strategy to discriminate against those who are not U.S. citizens. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the Trump administration is considering returning to their practice of family separations.

International students have long enriched the United States economically and with their innovative contributions to science, technology, the arts, and the humanities. They contribute an estimated $45 billion to the U.S. economy in research, innovation, and technology development, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

International students also benefit universities economically because they often pay full tuition. Many Americans don’t realize that states have cut appropriations to higher education by some $9 billion over the last 10 years, placing a higher burden on families as tuition has risen.

Yet international students’ most important contributions cannot be measured in dollars. The rich diversity of viewpoints and experiences that international students bring to our universities fuels new approaches to old problems and enables U.S. citizens to encounter views from outside our own shores. Those students often initiate new circles of international cooperation and collaboration that benefit us all in a globally connected world.

There is a long history of politicizing education, but students should not be pawns in a political game. International students have made extraordinary contributions to global intellectual and economic innovation. The pandemic has reminded us of how interdependent the world is. This is a terrible moment to disrupt ongoing research, global relationships, and economic development. For all we know, the cure for the next virus, the historian who predicts its emergence, or the film that helps us understand its impact might come from the mind of one of our own international students.

Canning heads the Performance as Public Practice MA/MFA/PhD programs in the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Texas.

Mulder is Associate Professor of Islamic Art and Archaeology in the Departments of Art & Art History and Middle Eastern Studies at UT.