Two weeks ago, Oklahomans went to the polls and voted in favor of State Question 802, a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid. After their governor and legislature repeatedly failed to act, the people made their voices heard, giving nearly 200,000 people access to healthcare and bringing over $1 billion of federal funds into the state.

In 2017, Maine became the first state to adopt Medicaid expansion by ballot initiative. In 2018, Idaho, Nebraska and Utah followed suit. In many of the other non-expansion states, similar campaigns to send this decision to voters are underway or being contemplated. In fact, Missouri voters will vote on Medicaid expansion as part of their August primary election.

With over 5 million Texans already uninsured before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and an additional 1.6 million Texans having lost their health insurance since March 2020, we cannot delay any longer in expanding Medicaid. Texas also leads the nation in unenviable categories such as the number of uninsured people, the number and the rate of uninsured children (holding the distinction of being the only state in double digits), and rural hospital closures, while one in four women of reproductive age in Texas are uninsured.

Polling shows nearly-two thirds of Texans support expanding Medicaid. However, Texas law does not allow voters to bring ballot initiatives forward for consideration. Instead, the Texas Legislature must pass a constitutional amendment in order for voters to have the opportunity to consider the question. If Gov. Greg Abbott will not expand Medicaid, which is within his power to do immediately and unilaterally, then he must call a special session and allow the Legislature to go to work.

Last session, I filed H.J.R. 46 to empower the people of Texas to vote on Medicaid expansion. My colleagues Rep. Celia Israel and Rep. Ron Reynolds filed similar joint resolutions. Sen. Nathan Johnson filed S.J.R. 34, an identical piece of legislation, in the Senate. Unfortunately, none of these bills even received a hearing, let alone made any progress in the legislative process.

Medicaid expansion is the biggest tool we have to save lives and help people access needed healthcare. It would give 1.5 million Texans access to healthcare, lower all of our insurance premiums, and bring an estimated $110 billion into our state over the first 10 years after implementation. Texas taxpayers would save $4.3 billion on uncompensated care, roughly 303,000 jobs would be created annually, and nearly $525 million in new tax revenue would be generated. Additionally, in a time of economic crisis and with an anticipated budget shortfall, it cannot be said enough that Medicaid expansion states have seen positive impacts to their budgets in the amounts of hundreds of millions of dollars to over a billion dollars.

Abbott has the authority to take immediate action to expand Medicaid. If the governor doesn't want lead on this issue, then he should convene the Texas Legislature in a special session to pass a constitutional amendment and send the question to the voters. Typically, these elections have been held on the November election of odd-numbered years because that is the next election after a regular legislative session. However, the Legislature has the power to call for the election at any time. By acting with earnest, Medicaid expansion could be put on the ballot this November.

Texas' governor and Legislature have repeatedly failed to act. But it's not to late to do the right thing. It's time for the Texas Legislature to let the people vote on Medicaid expansion.

Bucy is a Democrat who represents Texas House District 136, which includes western Williamson County.