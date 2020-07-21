We are individually and collectively in challenging times. We continue to work to provide and keep our families safe as we move through the "new normal."

The only thing certain is that things will be different. Day-to-day activities today are significantly different from two months ago and will be significantly different two months from now. I see daily the stress in individuals, families and businesses. Unfortunately, the stress will likely get worse before it gets better. We are in this together, we must support each other and more importantly not resist asking for help.

Williamson County has services to support our community’s mental health. I spoke to Annie Burwell, who runs Williamson County’s Mobile Outreach Team. She tells me that calls have doubled, and the reasons are obvious. The team is Williamson County’s dedicated resource for people who need mental and emotional help.

A multitude of issues including overlaying distractions, underlying depression, financial stress, child care, home school and more come to bear simultaneously.

Calls seeking help for children have not occurred as much as expected, but we know the issues are there. Children are scared, they miss their friends and they feel the family stress. We want you to know the Mobile Outreach Team is here for you and your children, that it has received assistance in performing services to allow for an increase in need. The team is now able to conduct virtual meetings, provide and monitor medication for longer periods of time and is equipped to safely meet your mental health needs.

I am amazed by our first responders and our paramedics. They continue to complete an increase in calls and now must wear PPE in hundred-degree heat. I am thankful for our first responders and the service they provide us. First responders are sensitive to the mental health needs of our community and can be a person’s first line to mental health services. I worry about the people they assist who may not be fully distressed, but as this situation continues, they will surely need help. I want you to know we are here to help.

Lastly, I would also ask you to give grace to our leaders. Yes, elected officials can always use your support, but truthfully we signed up for these positions. I am speaking about the leaders who did not expect this kind of event to be part of their responsibility. I am talking about our pastors, rabbis and priests. I am talking about our HOA and neighborhood leaders. The people who run our community pools, Little League coaches and that one neighbor who throws the really good parties (you know who I’m talking about).

These are challenging time across the board. Love your neighbor.

Russ Boles is commissioner of Williamson County Precinct 4, which includes Hutto, Taylor and the eastern portion of Round Rock.