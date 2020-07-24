We are two of the six candidates who were on your ballot in the recent special election for Texas Senate District 14. We did not win. In fact, no one got a majority of the votes. Now there will be a runoff election in early October to settle the matter between the top two candidates — an exercise that will cost taxpayers roughly $1 million.

This is certainly not the first time this has happened. In December 2018, for instance, Austin had three City Council seats, an Austin school board seat and an Austin Community College seat that were all decided in runoffs. Such elections are unfortunately commonplace.

Looking at the recent six-person race for Senate District 14, some might call us spoilers. If there were only two choices on the July 14 ballot, we would have had a winner by now. With more than two candidates on the ballot, it’s possible no one will get more than 50% of the vote, as votes are split between similar candidates. Some lawmakers consider third-party candidates spoilers and have proposed legislation making it harder for us to get on the ballot. This is in contrast to the growing number of independent voters who appreciate having more choices.

Still, given the high cost and low turnout of runoff elections, is there a better way to handle these races? Approval Voting provides a solution.

With Approval Voting, you get to vote for every candidate you approve of. If we had it for the recent Senate election, any and all of the six candidates on the ballot could have received your vote. Voters no longer have to choose between two similar candidates — they can support both. This greatly increases the chances a candidate will get support from a majority of voters on the first ballot, making no runoff necessary.

Fargo, ND held an Approval Voting election on June 9 for its city commission. Voters liked it and found it easy, according to polling conducted by the Center for Election Science and Change Research.

Austin has experience with Approval Voting. In November 2014, Austin voters cast ballots to decide whether to divide the City Council into district-based seats. Proposition 3 called for having 10 City Council members represent 10 distinct districts, plus a mayor elected at large. Proposition 4 called for eight district members, plus two at large and a mayor at large. Proposals to divide the City Council into precincts had failed in six prior elections. If conducted the way elections are usually done, with voters able to vote for only a single choice, the result would have likely been:

Proposition 3 votes: 79,667

Proposition 4 votes: 66,243

Neither votes: 96,683 (WINNER)

Fortunately, voters got to use Approval Voting. The ballot had both proposals on the ballot and allowed voters to approve or disapprove of each. The actual result was:

Prop 3

YES: 145,910 (WINNER)

NO: 96,683

Prop 4

YES: 121,336

NO: 116,196

Approval Voting gave us the current City Council structure with no vote splitting and a clear winner on the first ballot.

If you agree with us that it is time for Approval Voting, let the remaining candidates know. Neither of us will be in the Texas Senate, but those who are need to make the appropriate changes in the election code to make it possible. The Center for Election Science has taken the lead on research and advocacy for Approval Voting and can be a valuable resource. With the research and voters like you on our side, we can empower voters and relieve taxpayers.

Dixon ran as a Libertarian and Ridgeway as an independent candidate for the Texas Senate seat in District 14, which includes much of Travis County and Bastrop County.