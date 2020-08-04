Across our state, uncertainty still looms as small businesses reopen their doors and Texans take cautious steps toward returning to the "norm" prior to COVID-19. The response in our communities to support local businesses, order carry out, and utilize curbside pickup has softened the blow for many businesses in our neighborhoods over the last few months. Sadly, while we have been fortunate to buoy some local shops, there are industries that have experienced unmitigated hardship with more uncertainty on the horizon.

Independent live music venues nationwide have been uniquely affected by the government’s actions during the pandemic. Unlike some businesses who are on the road to recovery, music venues that have been cultural staples for generations will continue to bear the negative impacts of recommended social-distancing and health precautions for the foreseeable future.

Venues like Mohawk and Nutty Brown Amphitheatre in Austin, Hudson’s on Mercer Street in Dripping Springs, or Poodie’s Roadhouse in Spicewood provide some artists with what is often the only avenue for their music to be heard. They play a crucial role in our societal identity – American music legends that rose to fame once graced stages that are currently empty. They moved the young and old alike and inspired the next generation of artists with an outlet for personal expression.

Each year, thousands of music venues host millions of events, staffed by hundreds of thousands of employees, and attended by hundreds of millions of concertgoers from all backgrounds. Our venues create jobs, generate billions of dollars for local economies, and support growing area businesses.

As long as occupancy limits and social distancing remain in place, these pillars in our communities will need help if they are to rebound. To meet these needs, last week I introduced the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act with my colleague Congressman Peter Welch (D-VT) to ensure these businesses and their employees have the resources necessary to recover and fully reopen when ready.

The bill provides $10 billion in grants for independent live music venues through the Small Business Administration. Grants include six months of financial support to help keep the venues afloat. They are eligible for grants based on the lesser value of either 45% of gross revenue from 2019 or $12 million to cover rent, utilities, mortgages, taxes, PPE, and capital expenditures related to complying with the government’s social distancing mandates. Eligible recipients include owners, operators, producers and managers of venues with fewer than 500 full-time employees. I’m proud to have the support of world-renowned recording artists as we fight to ensure concertgoers can once again enjoy live music across Texas.

Live music venues are vibrant pieces of the fabric that makes up cities like Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans, Louisiana, and our very own Austin. For decades, music has been an indelible part of what defines this city. Many of us have fond memories flooding into our favorite venue to listen to a local hero sing a favorite song or two – these special moments should not be lost for future generations.

It is my hope that our venues, with the help of Congress and our communities, will be able to once again turn their bright lights back on and welcome their next act to the stage.

Williams, R-Austin, represents the 25th District of Texas.