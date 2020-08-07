Victor Gutierrez Bastardo, Sr., age 72, of Brownwood, passed away suddenly at the Brownwood Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

He was born Nov. 26, 1947 in Brownwood, the son of Fermin and Frances Bastardo. He attended schools in Brownwood and later achieved his G.E.D. He worked at Nelson’s Wholesale for many years and also the City of Brownwood. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and had lived in Brownwood all of his life.

Victor’s passion was spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved to bar-be-que, listen to Tejano music, and watch old western movies. He is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Bastardo of Brownwood, three daughters, Elida Holquin and husband Jose of Dublin, Mary Rodriquez and husband Frederico of Brownwod, and Teresa Esparza and husband Francisco of San Antonio, four sons, David Olade and fiancé Patricia Torrez of Brownwood, Victor Bastardo Jr. of Tennessee Colony, Texas, Joe Bastardo of Lubbock, and Victor Alfonso Romero of Brownwood. Twenty grandchildren, Victoria, Priscilla, Esmerelda, Iliana, Luis, Mariela, Joey, Kevin, Angela, Kayleigh, Kaleb, Bethany, David Jr., Victor III, Fermin, Samantha, Joe Wayne Jr. and Joe Anthony as well as eleven great-grandchildren also survive. He has four sisters, Edalia Torres, Viola Bastardo, Josefina Graves, and Delores Miles and three brothers, Pete, Rudy and Ernest Bastardo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Juan Ramon (Mono) Romero, and two brothers, Gustavo and Fred.

A visitation will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday at Davis-Morris Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10 am on Saturday at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial to follow in the Greenleaf Cemetery.

