There’s never a good time to get kicked out of your home. But this pandemic marks a particularly bad time to get evicted, with experts urging people to stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In recent months, many homes have doubled as workplaces. Some quarters have become self-isolation chambers for those exposed to the virus. And soon many kitchen tables will become virtual classrooms for students learning from home.

Against this backdrop, our leaders should be doing everything they can to help people stay in their homes, even as soaring job losses send some family finances into freefall, leaving some tenants unable to cover the rent

Laudably, Austin and Travis County have channeled millions of dollars toward emergency rent relief and extended their own eviction moratoriums. Shamefully, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently took a shot at such moratoriums, saying local governments have no authority to halt evictions.

So then, what is the state of Texas’ plan to avoid a swell of evictions and displacement during the largest public health crisis of our lifetimes?

We’re still waiting — and hundreds of thousands of tenants across the state are running out of time.

In the just the past few months, the tenants’ rights organization BASTA Austin estimates hundreds, if not thousands, of Austin renters have been given unlawful notices to vacate over unpaid rent, despite the eviction moratoriums. Not knowing their rights or not wanting to put up a fight, many move out and double up with family or friends, BASTA project director Shoshana Krieger told us.

"We as a community right now have a decision to make as we’re on the cusp of a second public health crisis," Krieger said. If the social safety net doesn’t catch up with the problem, she added, "we are going to see very large number of evictions."

The latest weekly data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows nearly a quarter of Texas renters couldn’t make last month’s rent, and a staggering 39% have little or no confidence they’ll be able to make next month’s rent. That’s 2.6 million Texas households living on the brink.

Expect those numbers to grow even more dire now that the extra $600 a week in federal unemployment payments has expired, the $400 a week offered by President Donald Trump faces an uncertain path, the $1,200 stimulus payments from the spring are long gone and the federal evictions ban ended July 25. Congress, gridlocked over a new relief package, is on break until after Labor Day.

In some communities, local governments have stepped up with aid. In May, Travis County commissioners approved $9.5 million in rent and mortgage assistance to help those struggling in the coronavirus-battered economy. Last month, Austin put $17.75 million toward rental assistance and eviction prevention efforts, on top of the $1.25 million the City Council allocated in the spring.

Such cash infusions are vital: Even with an eviction moratorium, tenants are still responsible for paying rent. Simply delaying the due date for those payments would only put tenants in a deeper hole months from now.

We also recognize it is essential for landlords to receive this revenue. Often they have their own mortgage payments to make, as well as tax bills and maintenance costs.

Local governments have been providing aid with little support from the state. A statewide eviction moratorium ended in mid-May. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ best advice for people who can’t make their housing payment: See if you can work out something with your landlord or lender.

The state sitting on the sidelines, in the face of a looming evictions crisis, is bad enough. Taking aim at local eviction moratoriums, as Paxton did last week, is even worse.

Paxton’s advisory is a legal opinion without the force of law, meaning local eviction moratoriums will remain unless they’re challenged in court. But Texans deserve a better state government effort altogether, one that aims to keep people in their homes amid this crisis instead of undermining local governments’ efforts to help tenants.