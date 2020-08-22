Patrick tries to confuse

the issue of monuments

Re: Aug. 18 article, "Patrick criticizes Democratic call to remove Capitol’s Confederate symbols."

It is incredible that Dan Patrick tries to confuse the issue of Confederate monuments by stating that it was Democrats and not Republicans who erected these monuments and symbols at the Texas Capitol. Our history can be confusing, let’s try to simplify it.

These monuments honoring Texans who fought in a war to maintain slavery were erected (50 to 100 years ago) by white supremacists, most of whom called themselves Democrats and all of whom supported Jim Crow laws.

Today, it is people who support white supremacy and white privilege who are opposing the removal of these monuments. Most of the people opposing removal of these Confederate symbols call themselves Republicans.

We need an honest discussion about whether these symbols represent the Texas we want to be in the 21st century.

Steve Gerson, Austin

Join ideas, experience

and change the world

There are some bad feelings between Baby Boomers and woke youngsters. The woke criticize their elders for complacency and materialism, and are accused of being unrealistic and entitled. But the Boomers were the woke in their day, attacking their seniors’ entrenched prejudices and fear of change.

We too protested inequality, racism, war. We too dreamed of a new society where all boats would be lifted.

Alas, the Utopian revolution didn’t happen. After a few years of lazying around I had to get to work seriously. Forty years later I’d progressed from minimum wage to middle class. But it was rough. Having had to prioritize dull jobs over dear ideals, Boomers disdain attitudes that don’t include hard work, personal responsibility and support of family in the path to a better society.

Youth has big ideas, and that’s good. The old have experience. Together they could gradually move the world forward.

John Robey, Austin

Nation can’t survive

one more Trump term

Every passing day brings more evidence of President Trump's unfitness for office and the urgent need to vote him out on Nov. 3.

He completely failed to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, claiming it would "miraculously" go away. His magical thinking cannot bring back those who died or comfort those who lost loved ones.

And Trump hoped to run on the economy, but again, his incompetence is on display. How many families will be left homeless, how many businesses shuttered, how many lives shattered as a result of Trump's incompetence?

This country cannot survive another four years of Trump. Our country, our democracy, our children's futures are at stake. On Nov. 3 we must elect Joe Biden president of the United States.

Bruce Jones, Austin

Hobbling the mail service

hurts all, not just Dems

Donald Trump is sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service so people won’t vote by mail. His postmaster general has decided that now is a good time to execute "operational efficiencies." This means that postal employees will not be burdened with working overtime or having to operate high-speed scanners. Also, they are relieved of the chore of having to deliver all the mail they can in one day, and must leave piles of undelivered mail for the next day.

Hobbling the USPS just to suppress voting, in the middle of a pandemic right before an important election is a malicious, stupid idea — it will affect all voters who want to vote by mail, not just Democrats. It will mean prescriptions and Social Security checks don’t come on time. Wouldn’t it be something if our elected officials spoke up, used their executive and legislative power, and fixed this problem?

Ann Hartley, Austin

Editor’s Note: In a statement Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced he would pause operational changes at the agency until after the November election.

Support police officers.

They’re not the enemy.

It was refreshing to hear the mayor of Cedar Park actually support the police after three brave officers were wounded. He further stated that in the upcoming budget session he would add funds to the police budget instead of defunding as the Austin mayor and City Council have done.

Enough is enough. It is time that the leftist Austin council and mayor wake up and realize that the police are not the enemy.

It would be nice to have Kirk Watson back again with common sense and logic. Time for a change at City Hall. City of Austin, wake up and support your dedicated police officers.

Rick Coy, Round Rock