What is wrong with

more early voting?

Re: Aug. 22 article, "Lawsuit seeks to block extended voting."

As if there’s not enough going on these days, conservative leaders and Republican candidates are suing Gov. Abbott, trying to block his order that added six days of early voting to the November election due to the pandemic.

In what world is allowing people more time to vote, which benefits Republicans and Democrats equally, an "invasion of liberty?"

Texans have lost homes, jobs, and loved ones. They face multiple crises. The only conclusion I can reach is that hardcore Republicans simply like hurting people. Their approach to health care, immigration, and other issues confirms this. Today’s GOP: where up is down and down is up.

Robin McMillion, Austin

No reason not to tap fund

to help jobless Texans

Our governor agreed to take Trump's paltry federal $300 weekly unemployment benefit, but refused to add the optional $100 state supplement.

I guess that shows what Texans think of rescuing our COVID-19 unemployed.

Texas has plenty of money in the Rainy Day Fund of an estimated $8.5 billion to throw a $100 weekly lifeline to the drowning unemployed and their families.

Was it from lack of caring, or does Abbott think it has to be raining for funds to be used to save Texans?

Check it out with your Attorney General Paxton, and you can also verify you don't get to take the fund with you when you leave office. So, you have no reason to keep it from rescuing our unemployed. Just pretend they are oil and gas drillers.

Gregory L. Ceshker, Dripping Springs

Don’t knock puritanism

after you’ve adopted it

It was brought to my attention recently how puritanism has resurfaced in cultures we might never have expected.

Of course, it is evident in many religions; things one can’t say or do are common among many faiths, while the reprisals for disobedience vary wildly.

Yet here we are, experiencing some of those symptoms exhibited by the so-called "woke" among us.

Before you write this off as preposterous, please explain how approximately every twentieth word in a modern dictionary has acquired possible racist connotations. While you’re at it, please explain the difference between "canceling" and shunning.

Gotta watch it, Wokies. You’re on the verge of typecasting yourselves. It’s hard to condemn puritanism after you have adopted it.

Kenneth K. Ebmeier, Round Rock

Shifting funds from APD

budget is a good step

Re: Aug. 22 article, "‘A winning message’: GOP lawmakers seize on Austin vote to cut police spending."

Roger Williams and Chip Roy would have you believe the recent moves by the Austin City Council are aimed at "let’s tear our cities down" or don’t "stand alongside our law enforcement." Instead, Austin seeks to address long-standing issues in public safety.

For too long, police officers have been asked to take on far too much of our community's most difficult health and social problems.

In a world of unlimited resources, we might increase funding in health and social services without cutting anywhere else, but in today’s world of economic devastation brought on by COVID-19, we must make tough choices.

Redirecting 5% (about $21 million) of the Austin Police Department’s budget now is a good step in the right direction.

Roy and Williams might want to distract you with a wedge campaign issue. Let us maintain local control of our tax and spending. I trust we will do the right thing.

Dave Anderson, Austin

Pandemic is not the time

for the voting status quo

Re: Aug. 22 articles, "Lawsuit seeks to block extended voting," "Texas virus deaths surpass 11,000" and photo "Celebrating suffrage."

These headlines seem to say it all: Back off, anti-voting Republicans.

COVID-19 has, and must, change the rules to improve the safety of everyone. This is not time for "but we've always done it this way."

The unprecedented virus needs unprecedented measures. A pandemic is a declared Texas and worldwide emergency. And ladies, we all need to think, mask up and vote. Because we can.

Carol Beatty, Leander