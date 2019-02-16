Don't think for a minute that the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs are going to look past Texas A&M-Kingsville when the two Lone Star Conference foes face off at 2 p.m. today at the First United Bank Center.

It's been known to happen in sports for decades now. A team like WT gets a big home win against a conference leader and rival Angelo State, 84-71 on Thursday. Now the lull comes, when a team like the Javelinas roll into town with an 8-14 overall record and 6-8 LSC mark.

That's not what the No. 20-ranked Lady Buffs see. All they see is a TAMK team that stunned them in the first meeting in Kingsville, 86-84, on Jan. 10.

"The win against Angelo State is over," WT guard Lexy Hightower said. "Our sole focus is now Texas A&M-Kingsville. They are going to dribble drive, and attack us. That's a big thing.

"We have to know where their shooters are. But yes, it's we're reset, we're refocused and we have to be ready to go."

WT head coach Kristen Mattio echoed Hightower's comments.

"It's a one game at a time mentality," Mattio said. "Yes, it's cliche but it's true. We don't want to be on a high against Angelo State. We played hard, and we want that exact same intensity for this game."

The Javelinas torched WT from the 3-point line in the first matchup, shooting 12-of-22 (54.5 percent) from beyond the arc. For the game, TAMK had more 3-point made field goals than 2-pointers.

"We haven't forgotten about that game," Mattio said. "They are athletic, and we didn't do a very good job of keeping them in front of us the first time. They shot the ball really well against us.

"Our defense is going to be a point of emphasis with Kingsville. They do a great job of scoring on the perimeter, so if we can defend like we did against Angelo State we'll be all right."

WT (20-3, 12-3 LSC) played with a high intensity in the win over the Rambelles (18-3, 13-2 LSC). Especially on the defensive end.

WT held ASU to 29 percent shooting from downtown and converted 16 turnovers into 16 points. They also outrebounded the Rambelles 36-20 thanks to a career-high 16 boards from senior Deleyah Harris.

If Hightower can equal her effort against ASU, WT is also hard to stop on the offensive end of the floor. Hightower had her mid-range game going in the victory, finishing 12-of-17 from the floor for a game-high 26 points.

ABOUT THE JAVELINAS

In the first meeting, Cloe Lane and Brynae Thompson led the shooting barrage against the Lady Buffs. Lane poured in 23 points, shooting 7-of-14 form 3-point range against WT, followed by Thompson's 20 points and 5-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc.

TAMK is currently sitting tied eighth with MSU Texas (8-14, 5-10) for the eighth and final spot for a bid into the LSC Tournament.

CAN SPURGIN KEEP IT UP?

WT post Abby Spurgin has been a force off the bench, playing her best basketball at the right time of the season. In her last three games, the 6-foot-4 sophomore is averaging 16.6 points a game with 7.3 boards a contest and a total of nine blocks.

40 IN 20

The Lady Buffs offense has done a great job of getting off to fast starts of late. Since beating Cameron on Feb. 2, WT has scored 40 plus points by halftime in its last five games, that have resulted in all W's.

Lone Star Conference

Team;LSC;Overall

Angelo State;13-2;18-3

W. Texas A&M;12-3;20-3

E. New Mexico;12-3;17-6

Tarleton;10-5;17-6

A&M-Commerce;11-5;16-8

Texas Woman’s;6-9;9-14

MSU Texas;5-10;8-14

A&M-Kingsville;5-10;8-14

Cameron;4-11;7-16

W. New Mexico;4-11;8-14

UT Permian Basin;1-14;4-19

Saturday's games



A&M-Kingsville at W. Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Tarleton at Texas Woman's, 2 p.m.

MSU Texas at UT Permian Basin, 2 p.m.

Angelo State at E. New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Cameron at W. New Mexico, 3 p.m.