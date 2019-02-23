After beginning the new baseball season with a dismal loss followed by a morale-boosting tie, the Alice Coyotes returned for the second day of the Laredo Border Olympics and won back-to-back games Friday.



Alice began the day with a 13-10 win against San Benito and a 14-6 win against South San Antonio.



The Coyotes were tied with South San in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday afternoon with sophomore Jacob Guzman hit an RBI-single to open the game.



Junior Isaiah Aguilar earned the win on the mound. He threw five innings and allowed six run on six hits. He struck out four.



The Coyotes had 16 hits in the game. Guzman, Aguilar, Cash Benavidez, Isai Campos, Sergio Hernandez and Josh Trevino each had multiple hits in the game.



Benavides was given the win against San Benito. He went two innings, allowing two runs off two hits. Matthew Molina entered the game in relief.



Alice totaled 12 hits. Trevino, Aguilar and Aaron Arellano each had multiple hits.



The Coyotes began the tournament with an 8-0 loss to Laredo United. They then tied Class 6A’s state-ranked Smithson Valley, 7-7, in the tournament late Thursday night.