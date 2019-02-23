The Tuloso-Midway Warriors used a late goal to take a would-be win from the Alice Coyotes Friday night in Memorial Stadium.



The Coyotes led 1-0 after an early first-half goal by Altahir Ceja. Alice seemed to be on its way to a win when the Warriors scored in the 68th minute.



Fernando Castillo had five wins in the game for Alice.



Girls: Alice 5, Tuloso-Midway 1



The Alice girls remained in playoff contention with a convincing 5-1 victory against the Tuloso-Midway Cherokees on the road Friday night.



Tory Cadena had three goals and two assists in the game. Haley Kress had a goal and an assist. Mercedes Bonilla had a goal.



Julie Valls was credited with a save. Destiny Cervantes had two saves and Freida Nava had 11.



The Lady Coyotes improved their district record to 3-4.