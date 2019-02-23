As expected the Randall and Dumas boys are in contention for the state championship after day one of the UIL Class 6A and Class 5A state tournament at the Barry Center in Cypress.

The Randall boys advanced six wrestlers from six different weight classes to Saturday's state semifinals. Those names are — Andres Mendoza (120 pound), three-time 5A state champion Johnathon Ortegon (126 pound), Steven Rodriguez (132 pound), James Gallegos (145 pound), Jaydn Heaton (160 pound) and Bransen Britten (170 pound).

Dumas qualified three to the state semifinals in Axel Hernandez (106 pound), Jesse Martinez (113 pound) and Omar Delgado (152 pound).

Saturday will be interesting to see how both teams play out with several wrestlers that can still score points on both sides in consolation brackets.

Also in Class 5A, last year's state champion Seth Dixon of Hereford is back in the state semifinals after going 2-0 on Friday. He's on the other side of the bracket from Randall's Heaton.

In Class 6A, Tascosa senior and Region I-6A champion Sam Mora of Tascosa advanced into the semifinals. Mora is a two-time state runner-up.

On the girls side, Randall's Skye Bravo and Lily Mills went undefeated Friday to advance into the semi's. Bravo is wrestling out of the 128 pound weight class while Mills, a two-time state runner-up, wrestles in the 215 pound division.

Caprock also saw two girls advance into the semifinals. Tatiana Garcia (119 pound) and Vienna Barbosa out of the 148 pound division.

Saturday's action begins at 9 a.m. with the championship matches set to begin at 4:45 p.m.