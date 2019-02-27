Maybe it's a sign of progress the Caprock Longhorns have made over the last two years that there was a tangible sense of disappointment at the end of Tuesday night, even though it was their best season ever.

Caprock came within one possession of making that season even better in a Class 5A region quarterfinal against Lubbock Monterey at Canyon High's Joe Lombard Gymnasium. But Monterey blocked a last-second 3-point attempt that would have tied the game and that handed the Longhorns a 57-54 loss that ended their season.

It was the type of game that might be expected from two teams who split their District 3-5A games this season, and in competitive terms it lived up to the hype. The biggest lead either team had was when Monterey led by nine with five minutes left in the game.

Still Caprock coach Reggie Gibbs thought his team was its own worst enemy in the end.

"I believe our immaturity cost us," Gibbs said. "We came down and missed too many free throws and some layups that were easy. We got too caught up in the moment."

The Longhorns (28-6) led only once, as Danielle Daniel hit 3-pointer to give them their first points with a 3-2 lead. But that was it as far as Caprock holding an advantage. Monterey (29-8) led by as many as seven points in the first half as the Longhorns whittled the deficit to a point and trailed 25-22 at halftime.

Daniel's three was a rare occurrence, as the Longhorns uncharacteristically hit only one more from beyond the arc the rest of the way.

"It wasn't a very good shooting night tonight, but a lot of that's due to Monterey," Gibbs said.

The third quarter was more of the same, as Caprock was unable to pull even but Monterey couldn't pull away, although the Plainsmen scored the last five points of the quarter to take a 38-30 lead. Monterey's Camden Grant scored on a layup with five minutes left in the game to give the Plainsmen a 42-33 lead.

That seemed to be enough of a cushion to sustain them for a bit.

"We had played (the Longhorns) twice and we knew they were going to get up and down the court," Monterey coach Jeremy McFerrin said. "We just needed to take advantage of that and get some baskets in transition. We had to regroup and toughen up to win the game."

Monterey held a 54-46 lead with under two minutes and it seemed fairly safe. But Caprock senior Chris Wilson seemed to determined not to let the season or his career end.

Wilson had a game-high 21 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter. He scored on a layup, then immediately put back an offensive rebound following a steal on the inbounds pass to cut it to 56-54 with 11 seconds left.

Austin Sanchez was then fouled and went to the free throw line. He made the first one but missed the second that would have clinched it, giving Caprock some life.

With one last chance to tie the game, Caprock's Aaron Ovalle launched a 3-pointer, but Devin White blocked it and time ran out to preserve the win.

"We did have a chance at the end and that's all you can ask for," Gibbs said. "We had a great season. It had to come to an end some time, but it's tough to end it like this."

Toon Gatkek had 12 points for Caprock. Grant led Monterey with 18 and Qua Butler had 11.

Lubbock Monterey 57, Caprock 54

Caprock (28-6): Jalyn Washington 0 0-0 0, Danielle Daniel 2 1-2 6, Christian Urenda 0 0-0 0, Chris Wilson 8 5-10 21, Toon Gatkek 4 4-4 12, Lenox Archie 1 0-0 2, Danyjon Ford 2 2-2 6, Jay Gaines 3 0-0 7, Aaron Ovalle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 12-18 54.

Monterey (29-8): Devin White 2 2-2 6, Adonis Jaramillo 2 2-3 7, Austin Sanchez 1 5-7 8, Qua Butler 4 3-5 11, Camden Grant 9 0-0 18, Dewayne Johnson 0 0-2 0, Tyrie Tipton 2 1-4 5, Albert Valderas 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 15-25 57.

Caprock 11 22 30 54

Monterey 15 25 38 57

3-point goals: Caprock 2 (Daniel 1, Ovalle 1), Monterey 2 (Jaramillo 1, Sanchez 1). Total fouls: Caprock 17, Monterey 17. Fouled out: Grant. Technicals: Archie, Jaramillo.

Palo Duro comes alive in second half to beat Rider: Palo Duro overcame an eight-point halftime deficit with a big third quarter to take control and keep it to defeat Wichita Falls Rider at Childress, 65-56.

The Dons (27-2) will head to the Region I-5A semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Snyder's Scurry County Coliseum to face Justin Northwest.

They didn't play like a team ready to move on to the region tournament in the first half against Rider (26-8). The Raiders took a 36-28 halftime lead.

But Palo Duro came out determined in the third quarter, as Bonaventure Udoh hit three 3-pointers to spark the Dons. They took a 49-47 lead at the end of the quarter and steadily increased it in the fourth quarter.

Udoh had a game-high 20 points for PD. Akuel Kot scored 18 and Mohamed Musa had 10.

Palo Duro 15 28 49 65

Wichita Falls Rider 17 36 47 56

PD—Bonaventure Udoh 20, Akuel Kot 18, Mohamed Musa 10. WFR—Darcus 17, Sager 12, Caswell 11, Moffat 10. Records; Palo Duro 27-2, Rider 26-8.