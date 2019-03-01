SAN ANTONIO — There would be no doubt the defending Class 5A state champion Amarillo High Lady Sandies would be in for a tough game in Thursday night's state semifinal at the Alamodome, and Fort Bend Hightower was more than willing to supply that challenge.

The difference in the end, though, is that the Lady Sandies showed why they're the defending champions, and why they're one win away from being so again.

In a tense game with Hightower, Amarillo High gave as well as it got, particularly after halftime. The Lady Sandies looked like they were the team who had been there before, as they survived a tight game throughout for a 64-53 victory which placed them back in the state championship game Saturday.

There, Amarillo High (36-4) will face Frisco Liberty at 3 p.m. Liberty advanced surviving a 34-28 defensive struggle against Kerrville Tivy in the first semifinal.

If that's the type of game the the Lady Sandies get caught up in during the championship, they'll certainly be ready for it after their experience against Hightower (38-3). They were at a size disadvantage against the Lady Hurricanes, which especially showed up in the first half.

"The first half we were really giving (Hightower) too many second chance opportunites to score and that was killing us," AHS coach Jeff Williams said. "They're such a big team, but in the second half we turned that around."

Hightower came out looking like the experienced team, taking an 8-2 lead, concluded by back-to-back baskets by 6-foot-4 post Winnie Kuimi, who was a thorn in Amarillo High's side most of the evening. But that was the biggest lead either team had in the first half.

While Hightower was dominant inside, the Lady Sandies stayed in the game from the perimeter in the first half, when they hit seven of their 10 3-pointers. The biggest one was by Zayla Tinner as the first half buzzer sounded, giving Amarillo High a 35-32 halftime lead as the Sandies never trailed again.

It was a championship like performance by the junior Tinner, who had a game-high 23 points. More typical than the 3-pointer were the aggressive moves she made to score.

"I love driving and that's what I want to do every chance I get, especially if the defense relaxes," Tinner said. "We made a lot of good passes that let us get an open shot."

Tinner made two free throws with 5:04 left in the third quarter to give the Lady Sandies their biggest lead at that point, 42-34. But the Lady Hurricanes quickly cut the lead to 42-41 with a 7-0 run, and another close game looked inevitable again.

After the Lady Sandies opened the playoffs with three straight blowout wins, they beat The Colony and Mansfield Timberview by two points each in the Region I-5A tournament to reach state. That might be just what they needed.

"I think those close games we played lately have helped us do this," Williams said. "We've had so many of these games over the last two years that I just think the kids knew they could do it."

Tinner again closed a quarter with a basket, this time on a layup to boost Amarillo High's lead to 48-43 at the end of the third quarter. That started a 7-0 run carrying over into the fourth quarter, ending on Ansleigh Westlake's 3-pointer to make it 53-43 with 5:50 left in the game.

But Hightower's Destini Lombard hit quick back-to-back 3-pointers and Kuimi scored on a short jumper to cut it to 53-51 and a thrilling finish looked imminent. However, the Sandies scored the next points, keyed by Ashlyn Milton's 3-pointer and a layup by Brooke Urban to make it 59-51.

Hightower got no closer than six points after that.

"There's a real tradition with Amarillo High," Hightower coachn Deborah Mize said. "I sctually thought this game would be like a championship game. When you shoot the 3-ball as well as Amarillo shot it, that makes it hard to defend."

Milton was the only other Amarillo High player in double figures with 10 points. Kiumi led Hightower with 16 points and 13 rebounds while highly recruited junior guard Taelor Purvis had 10, all coming in the first half.

Amarillo High 64, Fort Bend Hightower 53



Amarillo High (36-4): Brooke Urban 3 0-0 7, Madison Stokes 2 2-2 6, Ashlyn Milton 3 2-4 10, Ansleigh Westlake 3 0-0 9, Zayla Tinner 7 7-8 23, Rachel Haase 0 0-0 0, Tatym Barnes 2 3-4 9, Gracie Bentley 0 0-0 0, Savanna Darnell 0 0-0 0, Kae'la Tipton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 14-18 64.

Hightower (38-3): Taelor Purvis 3 3-3 10, Sydni Johnson 2 0-0 6, Aresa Gipson 3 2-2 8, Destini Lombard 3 0-0 9, Winnie Kuimi 8 0-2 16, A'leah Franklin 2 0-0 4, Morgan Strawder 0 0-0 0, Daisy Chukwu 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-7 53.

Amarillo High 17 35 48 64

Hightower 12 32 43 53

3-point goals: Amarillo High 10 (Urban 1, Milton 2, Westlake 3, Tinner 2, Barnes 2) , Hightower 6 (Purvis 1, Johnson 2, Lombard 3). Total fouls: Amarillo High 10, Hightower 17. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.