Despite a magical run, Cinderella lost her slipper Saturday in Plainview.

The Childress boys basketball team showed a lot of grit in its Region I-3A championship bout against No. 1-ranked Brock, but the Bobcats came up short in a 58-40 defeat.

“That’s a word we have been using all season — grit,” Childress coach Wayne Parker said. “We don’t have the size and we don’t look the part, but we have grit, heart and hustle. Those guys in the locker room believed in each other, and hopefully we can make this run again next year.”

The Eagles (33-5) came out strong, as they built a 12-4 lead heading into the second quarter. They continued to play impressive defense and pushed out to a 26-9 halftime lead.

But the mettle the Childress team possessed showed itself in the third period.

The Bobcats (25-10) went on a 17-6 run to open the third stanza, as they hit five 3-pointers during the spurt. Matthew Cochran, Devron Sims, Stephone Harris and JaMarcus Hampton all splashed treys in the process.

But Brock turned up the heat, ending the quarter on a 7-0 run, ending the momentum Childress had built for a 39-26 advantage heading into the fourth period.

The Eagles then out-paced the Bobcats 19-14 the rest of the way to win by 18.

Harris led the Bobcats with 15 points, two rebounds and five assists. Hampton added seven points two rebounds and one assist.

For Brock, Bradon Smith racked up 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Scott Thomas had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Brock 58, Childress 40

Childress;4;9;26;40

Brock;12;26;39;58

C—Stephon Harris 15, JaMarcus Hampton 7. B—Bradon Smith 20, Scott Thomas 16. Records: Childress 24-9. Brock 33-5.