SAN DIEGO — Dylan Neuse finished with two RBI, while Cody Masters, Josh Jung and Brian Klein each plated one runner, as No. 10 Texas Tech defeated San Diego State 5-1 last Tuesday night at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

With the win, the Red Raiders (7-3) ended a two-game losing streak which started last weekend in the Frisco College Classic played at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco. The Aztecs (5-5) dropped their third straight game.

Texas Tech and San Diego State were knotted at 1-1 at the end of five innings before a swing turned thing around.

Neuse hit an RBI single to left-center field, which scored Masters and provided the Red Raiders with a slim lead at the end of six complete.

The Red Raiders exploded for three runs in the seventh, making the only crooked inning recorded by either team, to take a commanding 5-1 advantage going into the latter part of the contest.

Reliever Clayton Beeter came in and closed the door on the victory for Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders scheduled to take on San Diego State at 3 p.m. Wednesday to complete the midweek series.