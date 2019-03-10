The Austin Spurs outscored the Stockton Kings by 24 points in the final period and that proved to be the difference as the home team won 128-104 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday night.

Seven Spurs scored in double figures, led by John Holland who had 22 points to go with six rebounds and three assists. Travis Trice II had 20 points and led the team with seven assists. Ben Moore had a monster double-double, scoring 17 points and hauling in a game-high 17 rebounds. Chimezie Metu also scored 17 points while Drew Eubanks and Lonnie Walker IV each chipped in 14.

Daniel Ochefu led all scorers with 27 points and Matt Jones added 23 for the Kings. Troy Williams turned in a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Austin trailed after the first quarter, but played close to keep it a six-point game at halftime.

By the end of the third quarter, the Spurs had tied the game.

Up 101-97 with the 8:36 to play, Austin went on a 14-2 run to take control of the game.

The Spurs next take on the Iowa Wolves at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.