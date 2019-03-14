Despite a game-high 25 points from Travis Trice II and a double-double from Drew Eubanks, the Austin Spurs fell to the Iowa Wolves, 107-102, Wednesday night in Des Moines.

Six members of the Wolves who scored in double figures and a strong fourth quarter proved to be the difference.

Brandon Goodwin fell two rebounds shy of recording a triple-double for the Wolves on the way to 22 points and 11 assists. Marquise Moore also had a double-double, scoring 18 points to go with his 15 rebounds. Canyon Berry was the second-leading scorer for Iowa, netting 21 points.

Trice went 10-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Travis Bader added 17 points and also hit five 3-pointers on his eight attempts for the Spurs. Eubanks scored 14 points to go with 11 rebounds.

Austin started the game in dominating fashion, outscoring the Wolves 30-16 in the first period. The Spurs led by 11 at halftime, but Iowa started chipping away in the third quarter.

A 34-23 advantage for the Wolves in the final frame doomed the Spurs to their 27th loss of the year. They're 6-16 on the road this season.